Moldova's Gas Bill Surges 80% After Ceasing Direct Russian Supplies

Igor Dodon, former president of Moldova and leader of the Socialists' Party, announced that preliminary agreements have been reached with Russia to resume natural gas supplies. According to Dodon, the immediate priority is identifying an intermediary company to act as the economic agent for transporting the fuel to the Moldovan border.

Photo: view.from.city.gates.terrace by Kamen Tabakov from Stara Zagora, Bulgaria, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/ Chisinau, Moldova

Energy Costs and Supply Routes

This move occurs against a backdrop of rising energy costs and shifting supply logistics. Since August, household gas tariffs in Moldova have increased by more than 80%, reaching 26 lei (approximately €1.30) per cubic meter. This sharp rise has strained household budgets and affected business profitability.

The cost increase is linked to Moldova's transition away from direct contracts with Russia in 2022. The government now purchases gas from European traders in countries such as Romania, Hungary, and Slovakia. However, this strategy is costly, as benchmark prices in Europe remain above $1,100 per thousand cubic meters.

Complicating the situation further, the transit of Russian gas through Ukraine ceased on January 1, 2025. This disruption has impacted energy security across the country, including the power supply from the Molavian GRES power plant, which relies on Russian gas, as well as deliveries to the Transnistria region.

Debt Disputes and Political Tensions

Unresolved financial obligations remain a significant factor in the dispute. Gazprom assesses the debt of the right-bank Moldova at $709 million, whereas the official Chisinau government acknowledges only a portion of this amount, citing approximately $8.6 million in liability.

The energy crisis has also fueled political instability. High utility bills have triggered protests, with demonstrators demanding the resignation of the government and the early scheduling of elections. The opposition accuses the state utility company Energocom and President Maia Sandu of employing corrupt schemes in the purchase of expensive gas from European intermediaries. Critics argue that the refusal to engage in direct Russian gas supplies is politically motivated and lacks economic justification, despite the potential for lower costs through Dodon's proposed alternative route.