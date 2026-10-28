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LNG Price Spike Accelerates EV Adoption Outside China by 60%

Business

Global energy markets have entered a structural phase shift, driven by geopolitical tensions in the Middle East that have accelerated the transition toward electrification and alternative power sources. Fatih Birol, Executive Director of the International Energy Agency (IEA), outlined this reality during the Singapore International Energy Week, noting that the surge in demand for solar, nuclear, and coal generation, alongside electric vehicles (EVs), is a direct operational response to the sharp increase in traditional fuel costs.

Kia EV6
Photo: kia.ru by KIA, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Kia EV6

The physical constraint reshaping the supply side is price. Since the onset of the conflict, liquefied natural gas (LNG) prices have climbed by 250% and diesel fuel costs have risen by approximately 200% relative to pre-war levels. This spike in input costs has acted as a catalyst for demand-side structural changes, specifically in the transportation sector. Over the past eight months, EV sales outside of China have accelerated by 60% compared to prior trends, indicating a rapid substitution effect where higher fuel costs drive consumers and industries toward electric mobility.

The implications for grid load are most visible in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) region. Here, electricity demand is growing at twice the rate of overall energy consumption, a divergence that signals a fundamental change in how end-users access energy. The primary drivers are the electrification of heavy industry, the expansion of data centers, increased cooling loads from air conditioning, and the shift to electric transport. This demand trajectory is supported by significant capital flows; according to data from the analytics center Ember, Southeast Asian countries are set to direct more than $20 billion toward the purchase of clean technology products from China by 2026.

Despite this accelerated electrification, the IEA maintains that oil and natural gas, including LNG, will retain a critical role in the global energy balance. The mix is not disappearing but reconfiguring. Birol emphasized that geopolitics has become the dominant variable influencing the sector, elevating energy security to a paramount priority. Consequently, the agency forecasts that energy markets will not revert to their pre-conflict state-at least not until 2027-as new supply chains and demand structures solidify.

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Author`s name Evgeniya Petrova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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