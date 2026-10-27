Russian Crude Collapse: ESPO Premium Evaporates Overnight

The premium for Russia's ESPO crude on the Chinese market has collapsed, falling to a discount of $20 per barrel against Brent at the Shandong province docks by late October. According to Kommersant, this discount halved in a single month, signaling a sharp reversal in the physical competitive position of the Russian grade.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Sillerkiil, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ Oil tanker

The shift is driven not by a change in Russian extraction rates, but by the restoration of logistical flows from the Middle East. With regional supply chains normalizing and shipments from Saudi Arabia and Iraq resuming, the physical supply of alternative crude to Asia has expanded. This increased availability has reduced the structural advantage ESPO previously held due to transport proximity, effectively narrowing the window of arbitrage for Russian sellers.

Physical Supply Balances and Competition

Data from Vortexa indicates that China's total oil imports remained stable at 4.5 million barrels per day in October. However, the composition of that supply has changed. Saudi Arabia and Iraq have regained their leading positions in volume, displacing Russian crude from the front of the order book. The physical flow of ESPO to the region reflects this competitive squeeze: shipments dropped 4.5% in the first half of October to 964,000 barrels per day, and the decline accelerated to 18% by the second week, settling at 895,000 tons. Of that total, approximately 700,000 tons were destined for Chinese refineries.

The core constraint for Russian exporters is no longer the physical volume of extraction, but the price elasticity of the buyer. Chinese refineries are not facing a physical shortage; they are facing an abundance of options. As a result, the "proximity premium"-the extra cost buyers historically paid to secure ESPO due to shorter transport distances and reliability-is eroding as the market becomes saturated with higher-quality alternatives from the Gulf.

Pricing Expectations vs. Market Reality

Despite the falling spot premium, Russian sellers are attempting to anchor future prices higher. Reports from Reuters indicate that offers for December and January contracts are still carrying premiums of $25 to $30 per barrel against Brent. Sellers are justifying these levels by citing rising freight costs and speculative hopes that U. S. sanctions may be eased, allowing new buyers to enter the market.

However, this narrative does not align with the current physical reality of the Chinese market. Sergey Frolov, managing partner at Neft Research, notes that sellers are trying to capitalize on the reliability of the ESPO route and its short transport leg, but maintaining such high premiums is increasingly difficult in a market flooded with alternative supply.

"Sellers are trying to take advantage of the moment, relying on route reliability and adherence to schedules. However, it is doubtful that sellers will be able to maintain premiums at such a high level,” Frolov said.

The current correction is a natural market adjustment following the anomalous price spike of September, when geopolitical instability and Middle East disruptions pushed Russian crude prices up by 28% to 33%. With the restoration of Arab supply, the market has returned to a baseline where physical abundance, rather than scarcity, dictates the margin. For Russian exporters, this marks a return to moderate profitability, driven by actual deliverable supply balances rather than temporary market shocks.