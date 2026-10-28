World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

China's Yuan: Global investors look beyond US assets as Beijing's strategy solidifies

Business

The Chinese yuan is increasingly positioned as a strategic instrument for capital preservation, supported by Beijing's systemic approach to state planning and macroeconomic stability. Lyudmila Varfolomeeva, an expert at the Russian Academy of Sciences and member of the Ministry of Economic Development's interdepartmental working group, suggests that China's emphasis on long-term strategy minimizes investor risk amid global volatility.

Dollar and yuan
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use
Dollar and yuan

This sentiment aligns with recent currency movements; on October 26, the yuan strengthened to a four-year high against the U. S. dollar, hitting 6.6 on the Forex market. Simultaneously, the People's Bank of China set the official rate at 6.7162, the highest level since February 2023. Such fluctuations underscore the currency's role as a hedge for those seeking alternatives to Western-dominated assets.

Institutional Shift and Global Infrastructure

Beyond currency fluctuations, China is constructing a parallel financial architecture to reduce reliance on U. S.-centric stock and clearing institutions. This includes the development of independent clearing systems and settlement mechanisms within the BRICS framework. According to Varfolomeeva, this institutional growth, combined with global initiatives like the "Belt and Road," provides a foundation for long-term confidence in the yuan.

The resilience of the Chinese model is further evidenced by its internal economic policies. Varfolomeeva notes that Beijing has effectively combined elements of Soviet-style systemic planning with modern market incentives. This has resulted in the eradication of extreme poverty and the creation of a high-growth environment for entrepreneurs, characterized by near-zero loan rates for startups and lower tax burdens compared to those found in the Russian Federation.

While the U. S. continues to exert influence over global financial flows, the emergence of alternative settlement tools-including the potential integration of digital currencies like the digital ruble in cross-border trade-points toward a diversifying global monetary system. In this context, the yuan's stability remains closely tied to China's robust export performance and its ability to maintain high-volume trade partnerships, such as those currently seen in its imports of Russian fuel.

See more from Pravda.Ru on Google

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
Now reading
The golden Trumpian calf
Columnists
The golden Trumpian calf
Putin: We will use nuclear weapons, if threatened
Russia
Putin: We will use nuclear weapons, if threatened
House thief arrested for losing his jaw in snow
Society
House thief arrested for losing his jaw in snow
Popular
State Department Pauses Visa Issuance for Approved Applicants Amid Public Charge Training

Despite a federal court order lifting the ban on visas for 75 countries, the State Department has halted routine processing to implement mandatory training on public charge standards, leaving approved applicants, including U. S. citizens' families and skilled researchers, facing indefinite delays and additional financial evidence requests.

State Department Pauses Visa Issuance for Approved Applicants Amid Public Charge Training
U.S. birth rate hits record low as financial costs delay parenthood into 30s
U.S. birth rate hits record low as financial costs delay parenthood into 30s
Phuket Flooded: Hotels Submerged, Roads Blocked by Landslides
Moldova's Gas Bill Surges 80% After Ceasing Direct Russian Supplies
Salpiglossis 'Dolly' Combines Velvet Blooms With Wind-Resistant Stems for Season-Long Color Marina Lebedeva The Kefir-Soda Reaction in Quick-Fry Cabbage Pies Evgeniya Petrova New Trial Links Gut Health to Slower Early Memory Decline Alexander Shtorm
Finnish PM Denies Stubb Role as EU Ukraine Mediator
Russian Crude Collapse: ESPO Premium Evaporates Overnight
Barbary Leopard's Uncertain Survival in the Atlas Mountains
Barbary Leopard's Uncertain Survival in the Atlas Mountains
Last materials
China's Yuan: Global investors look beyond US assets as Beijing's strategy solidifies
Russia-Iran Partnership Shifts to Pipeline Transit Mechanics
PHINMA opens insulated panel plant in Pampanga with San Miguel and Ayala as initial clients
Shrugs Done Right: The Overlooked Pause That Doubles Trap Activation
Ayala Corp. secures five Golden Arrows for second year in 2025 ACGS awards
Aboliz InfraCapital expects to surpass 16.7 million airport passenger target despite fuel crisis
DBM approves 3,618 teaching positions in Sulu for BARMM-to-DepEd transition
Uzbekistan's $933 Million Waste-to-Energy Push Targets Gas Dependence
Turkmenistan launches sugar-free fruit paste for health-conscious consumers
EBRD allocates over €500 million for Tajikistan infrastructure and private sector
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.