China's Yuan: Global investors look beyond US assets as Beijing's strategy solidifies

The Chinese yuan is increasingly positioned as a strategic instrument for capital preservation, supported by Beijing's systemic approach to state planning and macroeconomic stability. Lyudmila Varfolomeeva, an expert at the Russian Academy of Sciences and member of the Ministry of Economic Development's interdepartmental working group, suggests that China's emphasis on long-term strategy minimizes investor risk amid global volatility.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use Dollar and yuan

This sentiment aligns with recent currency movements; on October 26, the yuan strengthened to a four-year high against the U. S. dollar, hitting 6.6 on the Forex market. Simultaneously, the People's Bank of China set the official rate at 6.7162, the highest level since February 2023. Such fluctuations underscore the currency's role as a hedge for those seeking alternatives to Western-dominated assets.

Institutional Shift and Global Infrastructure

Beyond currency fluctuations, China is constructing a parallel financial architecture to reduce reliance on U. S.-centric stock and clearing institutions. This includes the development of independent clearing systems and settlement mechanisms within the BRICS framework. According to Varfolomeeva, this institutional growth, combined with global initiatives like the "Belt and Road," provides a foundation for long-term confidence in the yuan.

The resilience of the Chinese model is further evidenced by its internal economic policies. Varfolomeeva notes that Beijing has effectively combined elements of Soviet-style systemic planning with modern market incentives. This has resulted in the eradication of extreme poverty and the creation of a high-growth environment for entrepreneurs, characterized by near-zero loan rates for startups and lower tax burdens compared to those found in the Russian Federation.

While the U. S. continues to exert influence over global financial flows, the emergence of alternative settlement tools-including the potential integration of digital currencies like the digital ruble in cross-border trade-points toward a diversifying global monetary system. In this context, the yuan's stability remains closely tied to China's robust export performance and its ability to maintain high-volume trade partnerships, such as those currently seen in its imports of Russian fuel.