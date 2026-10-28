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Russia-Iran Partnership Shifts to Pipeline Transit Mechanics

Business

The operational focus of the energy partnership between Russia and Iran has shifted toward the physical movement of gas, specifically the mechanism for transporting Russian natural gas through the Iranian pipeline network. According to Kazem Jalali, the Iranian Ambassador to Russia, upcoming discussions between President Masoud Pezeshkian and Vladimir Putin during the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GGEF) are intended to accelerate the implementation of this transit scheme.

Gazprom, Turkish Stream
Photo: Official website of OJSC Gazprom
Gazprom, Turkish Stream

Infrastructure and Logistics Integration

The project is framed not as a simple procurement contract, but as a strategic integration of energy flows into the broader "North-South" transport corridor. The transition from general intent to technical detailing reflects a push to utilize Iran's geographic position as a functional transit hub, synchronizing hydrocarbon flows with the development of physical transport infrastructure.

The GGEF Framework and Resource Control

Iran is leveraging the 8th GGEF leaders' summit and the 28th ministerial meeting in Moscow to formalize these transit initiatives. The forum represents a significant concentration of global energy assets, with its 12 core members controlling approximately 70% of proven natural gas reserves and 38% of commercial production. These members account for 42% of global gas exports and 47% of liquefied natural gas (LNG) supplies, providing Tehran with a coordinated platform to secure government-level support for its role as a resource holder and transit operator.

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Author`s name Galina Tychinskaja
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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