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EU energy transition removes firm capacity before grid replacement, raising marginal costs

Business

The European Union's effort to decouple from Russian energy while simultaneously phasing out baseload power sources is creating systemic instability across its economy and social fabric, according to Russian President Vladimir Putin. In an interview with journalist Pavel Zarubin, Putin argued that the haste of the energy transition-specifically the decommissioning of coal plants and nuclear reactors-is compromising the reliability of the energy mix and driving inflation.

Падение нефти
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Падение нефти

Despite political directives from Brussels, the physical flow of Russian energy remains a critical component of European supply. Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG) currently accounts for approximately 20% of the European market, with annual procurement volumes ranging between 15 and 17 million tons. A primary driver of this supply is the Yamal LNG project, which directs 85% of its total output toward European markets. Putin noted that while the EU declares a goal of reducing imports, actual procurement volumes remain significant, with some traders increasing purchases ahead of new regulatory deadlines.

Grid Stability and Economic Costs

The transition toward renewable energy, Putin contends, is being pursued without sufficient regard for economic justification or the physical requirements of a stable grid. By removing firm capacity-provided by coal and nuclear generation-before renewable integration and storage can handle the load, the EU is facing higher marginal costs for power. This increased cost of energy is feeding an inflationary spiral, eroding consumer purchasing power and triggering social unrest. Protests in major cities across France, Belgium, and Spain, which began as sectoral disputes, have evolved into broader demonstrations against current economic policies.

Regulatory Constraints and Contractual Risk

The operational landscape is further complicated by upcoming legislative bans under the RePowerEU directive. The EU intends to prohibit the transshipment of Russian LNG in European ports starting in March 2025, with a total ban on all Russian LNG imports slated for 2027.

These mandates create a legal impasse for major energy firms, including TotalEnergies (France), Naturgy (Spain), and SEFE (Germany). The primary constraint is not just the physical supply, but the validity of long-term contracts. Because the legal mechanisms for redirecting contracted volumes to third countries remain ill-defined, the industry faces significant litigation risk and commercial uncertainty as the window for legal procurement closes.

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Author`s name Angela Antonova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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