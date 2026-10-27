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European Gas Prices Surge on Global Arbitrage, Not Local Demand

Business

European natural gas futures have surged to levels not seen since December 2021, driven by a tightening physical supply chain and geopolitical instability in the Middle East. On October 26, November futures at the Dutch TTF hub rose 3.5%, reaching $1,142.3 per thousand cubic meters (€97.135 per MWh). This price action marks the culmination of a rally that began in March, when prices hovered around $600, climbing steadily through September as supply volatility increased.

Physical Constraints and Global Arbitrage

The primary driver of the current price spike is the operational instability of the Strait of Hormuz, a critical choke point for liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports from Qatar. The potential for prolonged disruption in this corridor creates a systemic supply gap; according to the Agency for the Cooperation of Energy Regulators (ACER), a failure to restore full Qatari volumes could result in a global LNG deficit of 26 billion cubic meters by the end of 2026.

This regional disruption triggers a global arbitrage effect. As Asian buyers lose access to Qatari volumes, they increase bids for U. S. LNG-the primary alternative for Europe. This creates a competitive bidding war for the same flexible supply, decoupling European prices from domestic demand and tying them to global shipping and geopolitical constraints.

Inventory Shortfalls and System Vulnerability

The European grid's ability to absorb these shocks is severely limited by inadequate storage levels heading into the winter heating season. As of mid-October 2026, EU gas storage was filled to only 74.6%, a significant drop from 82.8% in October 2025 and well below the five-year average of approximately 89%.

This 15% deficit relative to historical norms removes the system's primary buffer against temperature volatility. With the European Commission maintaining a mandate to fully phase out Russian gas by January 1, 2027, the region lacks a diversified backup supply, leaving the market highly sensitive to marginal changes in LNG flows and geopolitical news.

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Author`s name Angela Antonova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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