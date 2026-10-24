Libya's 1.4M Bpd Peak Rendered Stranded by Pipeline Seizure

Libya's National Oil Corporation (NOC) has reported the unauthorized shutdown of a critical pipeline in the western region, after unidentified individuals seized control of an Arabian Gulf Oil Company (AGOCO) receiving station near the Az Zawiyah refinery. By closing the shut-off valve on the final segment of the line, the group has obstructed the flow of crude from the Hamada and Tahara fields, creating a direct physical constraint on the deliverable supply from these assets.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use Повреждение нефтепровода

Infrastructure Vulnerabilities and Production Impact

The blockade prevents the continuous movement of crude to processing and export terminals, forcing a reduction in extraction rates at the source. NOC officials state that technical personnel are currently unable to restore operations independently, as armed elements maintain control over the site. This incident highlights a systemic failure in the security of physical infrastructure, where third-party security providers often fall under the influence of local factions seeking political or financial leverage.

The impact on the Libyan state budget is immediate, as the country relies almost exclusively on hydrocarbon exports. The current disruption follows a pattern of physical interference in the supply chain over the recent period:

July: Seizure of the Mellitah complex, resulting in the complete shutdown of the El Feel field.

Seizure of the Mellitah complex, resulting in the complete shutdown of the El Feel field. September 15: Blockage of the Hamada-Az Zawiyah pipeline, paralyzing two major fields.

Blockage of the Hamada-Az Zawiyah pipeline, paralyzing two major fields. September 21: Closure of the Ash Sharara-Az Zawiyah branch, causing a five-day drop in production.

According to the NOC, the combined effect of these September disruptions resulted in an estimated $95 million in lost revenue.

Deliverable Supply and Market Reach

While Libya reached a ten-year production peak of approximately 1.4 million barrels per day in early 2026, this capacity is not consistently usable due to these recurring logistical and security shocks. The physical instability of the pipeline network transforms potential reserves into stranded assets until the transport corridors are cleared.

The disruption affects specific deliverable flows to the Mediterranean basin. Italy remains the primary destination, accounting for 41% of seaborne exports, with Spain and France serving as regular importers. Egypt has also emerged as a partner since 2026. For European refiners, these interruptions necessitate a shift to alternative sources to maintain feedstock levels, while Libya loses the capital required to maintain and repair its aging infrastructure.