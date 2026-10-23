Geopolitical Storm Hits Oil: Inventories Vanish, Markets Reel

U.S. commercial oil inventories dropped by 3.06 million barrels last week, a depletion four times larger than the 820,000-barrel decrease projected by analysts, according to the U. S. Energy Information Administration (EIA). This physical drawdown coincided with a 2.16% jump in Brent crude prices to $111.18 per barrel, driven by escalating threats to physical supply chains in the Middle East.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Петр Ермилин, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Война США и Израиля против Ирана

The inventory drop signals immediate demand outpacing deliverable supply in the United States, while the price surge reflects market anxiety over the vulnerability of global export routes. The primary physical constraint identified by traders is not a lack of global reserves, but the security of the Strait of Hormuz, the critical chokepoint for a significant portion of global oil exports.

On Wednesday, Houthi forces launched attacks on strategic assets in Saudi Arabia, including the Dammam airport and a strategic oil field. Simultaneously, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) reported firing on four vessels and destroying three tankers via mines west of the Strait of Hormuz. Tehran characterized these actions as a response to U. S. provocations. For the physical commodity market, this represents a direct threat to the flow of barrels from producer hubs to global consumption centers.

The U. S. State Department's decision to evacuate diplomatic families from the region underscores the severity of the threat. While these diplomatic moves do not alter physical extraction capacities, they serve as a leading indicator that the conflict may prolong, forcing traders to price in a sustained risk premium for potential interruptions in the transport of physical crude.

EIA data reveals a mixed picture for refined products. While crude inventories fell sharply, distillate stocks-including diesel and fuel oil-rose by 1.68 million barrels, contradicting market expectations of a decline. This suggests that the immediate physical bottleneck is in the availability of crude feedstock for refiners in the U. S. rather than a broad shortage of finished products in domestic terminals.

The current price action echoes the March 2026 crisis peak, when Brent traded near $119. For businesses and consumers, the return to three-digit pricing signals renewed inflationary pressure from rising logistics and fuel costs. If the physical security of the Hormuz corridor remains compromised, the market's sensitivity to the risk of interrupted flows will likely keep Brent prices elevated, independent of any changes in global production output.