Rosatom to Deploy Icebreaker-Grade Reactors on Floating Platforms for Indonesia's Remote Grids

Rosatom and Indonesia's PT Pembangkit Listrik Nuklir have signed an agreement to supply two floating power units (PEB-100) to the North Maluku region, aiming to provide 200 MW of installed capacity to the northern part of Halmahera Island. The project introduces a mobile generation solution designed to circumvent the infrastructure constraints of remote island geography, where traditional land-based plant construction is often prohibited by long lead times and site limitations.

Photo: en.wikipedia.org by Ричард Джонс is licensed under free for commercial use Grassberg mine in Indonesia

Technical Architecture and Grid Integration

The PEB-100 utilizes RITM-family reactor plants-technology derived from nuclear icebreakers-housed on a floating platform. This configuration shifts the primary construction phase from a remote site to a controlled factory environment, accelerating deployment. The system converts thermal energy from the RITM reactor into mechanical energy to drive a turbine generator, which then injects low-carbon electricity into the local regional grid.

For an archipelagic nation like Indonesia, the deployment of floating units addresses the fundamental challenge of establishing firm capacity in isolated areas. Unlike variable renewable energy sources, these nuclear units provide a stable baseload, ensuring dependable operation for industrial facilities and urban centers regardless of weather conditions.

Strategic Deployment and Timeline

Rosatom's strategy for the Indonesian market is bifurcated by scale and timeframe: the immediate deployment of small-scale floating units to mitigate current energy deficits, followed by a long-term transition toward large-scale land-based nuclear power plants.

Under the current terms, the system is expected to begin delivering power five years after all key contractual conditions are met. However, the current legal status remains an agreement of intent for power supply. While this represents the first export agreement of its kind globally, the transition from nameplate capacity to actual generation depends on the execution of final contracts and the completion of the manufacturing and transport cycle.