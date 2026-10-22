Power of Baikal: Renamed pipeline seeks to add 50 bcm to China exports

During an official visit to Beijing led by Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak announced that Moscow and Beijing are on the verge of finalizing terms for the construction of the "Power of Baikal" ("Sila Baikal") gas pipeline, a project formerly known as "Power of Siberia 2." If realized, the infrastructure will expand Russia's annual gas export capacity to China by 50 billion cubic meters, marking a significant escalation in the scale of trans-Siberian energy logistics.

Photo: Official website of OJSC Gazprom Gazprom, gas pipeline construction, Vyborg

Geographic and Operational Realignment

The shift from "Power of Siberia 2" to "Sila Baikal" is not merely a branding exercise but a reflection of the physical routing constraints and commercial distinctions within the regional energy grid. According to Novak, the new designation aligns with the pipeline's planned trajectory along the southern shore of Lake Baikal. This geographic specificity helps differentiate the new export route from the already operational "Power of Siberia" line, allowing for clearer accounting of capacity and flow allocation within the Russian energy system.

The project serves as a central pillar for the strategic reorientation of Russia's energy exports toward East Asia. The scope of the initiative encompasses the construction of an export mainline with a designed capacity of 50 billion cubic meters per year, a transit segment known as the "Union-East" route traversing Mongolian territory, and the development of supporting infrastructure intended to facilitate domestic gasification in Russia's eastern regions.

Commercial Parameters and Risk Allocation

Despite the signing of a legally binding memorandum in 2025, the commercial architecture of the deal remains under negotiation. The delay in finalizing the contract is driven by two primary structural factors: risk diversification and pricing mechanics. Beijing is actively managing supply chain concentration risk, a standard practice for a large import market seeking to avoid over-reliance on a single supplier. China is currently increasing its intake from the existing "Power of Siberia" pipeline, with volumes reportedly rising from 38 to 44 billion cubic meters, while also sourcing Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG).

The pricing structure remains the most contentious operational variable. Industry analysts indicate that Chinese counterparts are seeking prices that closely approximate internal Russian tariffs. This dynamic creates a significant hurdle for the project's economic viability, as Gazprom must ensure that the revenue stream from the new line covers the substantial capital expenditure required for such a long-distance infrastructure build-out without eroding margins elsewhere in the portfolio.

Dual-Directional Export Strategy

While the "Sila Baikal" project advances the eastern vector, Moscow is simultaneously maintaining the technical readiness of its western export channels. Novak confirmed that one strand of the "Nord Stream" pipeline remains in operational condition and capable of resuming flow. While the damaged sections could theoretically be repaired, a return to European markets would require not only technical restoration but also a convergence of economic incentives and political will from European consumers.

For the broader economic system, the success of "Sila Baikal" hinges on resolving the price differential between the proposed export terms and the domestic cost structure in the coming months. The pipeline's eventual throughput will dictate not only export revenues but also the pace of regional industrial development along the route, provided that the commercial terms allow for sustainable investment in the physical asset.