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Russian diesel exports restart to Turkey and Brazil after US-Russia trade compromise

Business

Russian diesel fuel exports have resumed to key international markets, including Turkey and Brazil, following high-level diplomatic agreements between Moscow and Washington to lift specific trade restrictions. Data from analytics platforms Kpler and LSEG confirm that shipping activity has restarted at the port of Primorsk, with two tankers-each carrying approximately 300,000 barrels of fuel-departing for Alanya, Turkey, and Manaus, Brazil. Additionally, new shipments of petroleum products have been recorded heading toward Morocco.

Tanker at the berth of the industrial port with tanks
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Александр Васильев is licensed under Все права защищены
Tanker at the berth of the industrial port with tanks

Market Impact and Trade Diversification

The return to the Turkish market is particularly significant for Russia's energy sector, as Turkey historically accounted for up to 34% of the country's total diesel exports. Reestablishing this channel provides Russian oil companies with a stable source of foreign currency revenue and restores a streamlined logistics route for the Turkish economy. The simultaneous resumption of exports to Brazil signifies a broader effort to diversify delivery destinations, a strategy intended to insulate the Russian energy complex from regional market volatility.

Diplomatic Shifts and Logistics

This shift in trade flow follows a reported compromise between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U. S. President Donald Trump, resulting in the removal of sanctions that previously blocked the legal export of Russian diesel. From an operational standpoint, the lifting of these restrictions reduces the legal and logistical risks that previously inflated freight costs and necessitated complex payment schemes.

While the immediate effect is seen in the movement of specific vessels to Alanya, Manaus, and Morocco, the broader impact on the global fuel market may be a stabilization of prices due to the increased availability of Russian diesel. However, the long-term scalability of these shipments remains dependent on the continued stability of the political agreements and global demand for refined petroleum products.

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Author`s name Marina Lebedeva
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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