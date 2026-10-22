Record Herring Catch: Wholesale Stability vs. Retail Inflation

By October 19, Russia had harvested 588,700 tons of Pacific herring, a volume that marks the highest catch recorded in the past fifty years. According to the All-Russia Association of Fish Industry Enterprises (WARPE), these figures have not been seen since the 1950s and 1960s. The current pace of extraction is running at a third above last year's schedule, and the industry has already surpassed the total final yield of 2023, which stood at 580,000 tons. Hermann Zverev, President of WARPE, projects that the cumulative catch will exceed 600,000 tons by the end of December.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Виктор Бушуев is licensed under Все права защищены Fishing boat at night with a huge fish catch

Biological Compensation and Market Structure

This surge in supply acts as a critical stabilizer for the regional fishery. In the same season, the catch of Far Eastern sardine (iwashi) fell sharply short of expectations, as the species failed to enter the designated harvesting zones in significant numbers. The consistent biological behavior of the herring population allowed processors to maintain operational load and offset the losses from the sardine shortage. For the industry, the herring harvest functions as a physical buffer against the variability of individual species cycles, ensuring that processing facilities remain active despite fluctuations in other targeted stocks.

Price Dynamics and Consumption Patterns

The record physical supply has stabilized wholesale prices for raw herring at approximately 103 rubles per kilogram. However, the retail market exhibits a different trajectory. In August, the price of salted herring reached 406.6 rubles per kilogram, a 5% increase over the same period in the previous year. This divergence between wholesale and retail costs is driven by the fixed overheads of logistics, processing, and packaging, which do not scale down proportionally with the raw material price.

Despite the slight price increase, consumer demand for the product has expanded. Sales in physical volume, measured in kilograms, rose by 13% in the first half of the year. Herring currently constitutes about 17% of the total fish assortment in retail stores. Its role is even more dominant in the canned goods category, where it accounts for more than 60% of the available options.

Export Flows and Processing Priorities

Surplus production is being directed toward export markets. While South Korea remains a traditional buyer, interest from African nations is growing significantly. Ilya Bereznyuk of Agro and Food Communications notes that Egypt has become a priority direction for Russian exporters, alongside increased shipments to Côte d'Ivoire. This shift in trade flows reflects broader patterns in global seafood demand, where emerging markets are seeking diverse protein sources.

Industry experts emphasize that the strategic focus must now shift from raw volume extraction to deep processing within Russia. Developing ready-to-eat products and modern semi-finished goods is viewed as the key to reducing reliance on exporting raw material and making fish products more accessible and convenient for the domestic consumer.