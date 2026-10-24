Yak-130M Shifts to Light Attack Role Using 2016 Performance Baseline

The Yak-130 is transitioning from a dedicated flight training platform to a light attack aircraft, a shift formalized by the 2024 unveiling of the Yak-130M modification. While the platform's performance baseline was established years ago-highlighted by nine FAI-certified world records in the C-1f category (jet aircraft between 6 and 9 tons) set in October 2016-the current industrial focus has shifted toward integrating combat avionics and weapon systems to expand its market utility.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Вадим Савицкий is licensed under All Rights Reserved Yak-130 training and combat aircraft

From Training Capacity to Combat Utility

The core value of the Yak-130's design is its high thrust-to-weight ratio, which allows it to simulate the flight envelopes of 4th and 5th generation fighters. During its 2016 record runs, the aircraft demonstrated the ability to reach an altitude of 9 km in 2 minutes 44 seconds and 6 km in 1 minute 42 seconds. With a 1,000 kg payload, it climbed to 3 km in 1 minute 16 seconds; with 2,000 kg, it reached 2 km in 1 minute 17 seconds. This physical capacity to handle high loads while maintaining rapid ascent is the technical foundation upon which the Yak-130M is being built.

The Yak-130M Production Pipeline

The shift to the "M" variant involves a significant upgrade in inputs and onboard systems to transform the aircraft into a light assault unit. The modification integrates several critical components:

The BRLS-130R onboard radar and SOLT-130K optical-laser systems for targeting.

The "President-S130" defense suite for missile threat mitigation.

Systems for deploying guided air-to-air and air-to-surface munitions.

As of October 2026, the program is in the testing phase with three prototype aircraft. The transition from prototype testing to full-scale serial production is scheduled for 2028.

Industrial Evolution and Market Positioning

The Yak-130's industrial trajectory reflects a recovery from severe funding shortages in the 1990s. Initially developed by the Yakovlev Design Bureau in partnership with Italy's Aermacchi between 1993 and 1999, the project eventually split into two distinct aircraft: the Russian Yak-130 and the European M-346. Following a 2002 Russian Ministry of Defense tender, serial production began at the Irkutsk Aviation Plant in 2009, supported by a transition to digital design documentation to improve assembly quality and throughput.

By evolving the aircraft into a multi-functional combat tool, the manufacturer is targeting a specific market bottleneck: countries with limited defense budgets that cannot sustain a fleet of heavy interceptors but require a platform capable of both pilot training and counter-UAV or ground-attack operations. Existing export contracts indicate that this move toward a dual-use utility model is aligning with current international procurement demands.