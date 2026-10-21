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Japan's Russian Imports Spike 191% as Auto Exports Fall

Business

Trade between Russia and Japan grew by 11.6% year-on-year in September, reaching $731 million, according to official Japanese statistics analyzed by TASS. This overall increase occurred despite a decline in the exchange of high-value manufactured goods, as the trade balance shifted toward raw materials and primary commodities.

Evening Tokyo
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by David Monniaux, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/
Evening Tokyo

Commodity Flows and Resource Dependency

The growth in trade volume was driven primarily by a surge in Japanese imports of Russian raw materials. The most significant increase occurred in non-ferrous metals, where imports rose by 191.1%. This spike highlights a critical industrial reliance on Russian mineral resources that has not been mitigated by sanctions or alternative sourcing.

Food security constraints also drove volume growth, with Japanese imports of Russian seafood increasing by 14.2%. These two categories-industrial metals and fish-effectively offset the contraction in the automotive sector, maintaining the upward trajectory of total trade.

Automotive Sector Contraction

In contrast to the commodity surge, Japan's traditional export strengths in the automotive industry saw a downturn. Shipments of vehicles to Russia fell by 7.3% compared to the same period last year. The supply of automotive components followed a similar trend, decreasing by 5.3%.

The decline in components suggests a narrowing deliverable supply of original Japanese parts, creating a physical constraint for the maintenance of the existing Japanese vehicle fleet in Russia and altering the dynamics of the secondary automotive market.

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Author`s name Evgeniya Petrova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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