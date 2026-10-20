Global LNG Imports Drop 4.4% as Pipeline Gas Volumes Rise

Global liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports fell for the seventh consecutive month in September 2026, dropping 4.4% year-on-year to 32.8 million tonnes, according to data from the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF). This trend reflects a broader contraction in the global LNG market, with total imports from January to September 2026 declining by 1.5% to 314.65 million tonnes compared to the previous year.
The contraction is most pronounced in Europe, where September LNG imports fell 7.1% to 8.3 million tonnes. For the first nine months of 2026, European LNG imports decreased by 3.1% to 82.65 million tonnes. Asia also saw a decline in September, with deliveries falling 3.5% to 21.6 million tonnes; total imports for the region through September stood at 196.85 million tonnes, a 1.8% decrease year-on-year.
As LNG demand softened, physical flows of pipeline gas increased to meet energy requirements. Aggregate global pipeline gas imports rose by approximately 2% between January and October, reaching 459 billion cubic meters (bcm) in September.
Within the European Union, pipeline imports in September reached 11.3 bcm, representing a 17% increase over the same month last year. However, this surge was offset by a 7% decline in average daily delivery volumes, which averaged 375 million cubic meters per day. Overall, EU pipeline gas imports for the year increased by 4% to 110 bcm, a growth primarily driven by increased flows from Norway and Algeria.
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U.S. officials deny issuing any orders to limit the network, while Zelenskyy states the disruptions have hindered Ukraine's ability to intercept Russian weapons.