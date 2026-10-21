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Rail Network Under Siege: 80% Coal Cut Threatens Russian Exports

Business

Coal shipments toward Russia's Northwest basin face a potential 80% collapse in October as the rail network struggles to absorb a massive diversion of freight from the south. The bottleneck is not at the piers of Ust-Luga or Vysotsk, but on the tracks leading to them, specifically within the Oktyabrskaya Railway, which has become the primary relief valve for disrupted Black Sea export routes.

Railway
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by ЛёХЕР, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Railway

The Rail Diversion Bottleneck

The crisis is a direct result of reduced throughput at southern terminals, forcing a redistribution of cargo across the national rail grid. This shift has placed unprecedented pressure on the Northwest corridor. According to Ministry of Transport data, the volume of freight diverted to the Oktyabrskaya Railway from other regions has surged: loading from the North Caucasus Railway increased by 715%, while the South Ural, Kuibyshev, and Volga railways saw increases of 66%, 42%, and 39%, respectively.

Because rail capacity is finite, Russian Railways (RZD) has moved to prioritize higher-margin or strategically critical cargo. Under non-discriminatory access rules, coal-a high-volume, low-margin commodity-has become the primary target for volume reductions to prevent a total systemic seizure of the network.

Impact on Kazakhstan Transit

The constraint extends beyond domestic production to international transit obligations. Kazakhstan's transit volumes grew by 34% in the first half of 2026, reaching 6.7 million tons, with approximately 60% of that flow historically destined for export via Ust-Luga. However, reports indicate that RZD stopped approving applications for Kazakh coal transit through Baltic ports in October.

The inability to pivot these volumes to the East is dictated by the physical limits of the Eastern Polygon, which is already operating at peak utilization. This leaves transit coal with no viable alternative route, effectively trapping the commodity inland.

Operational Consequences

The immediate economic effect is a forced contraction of exports and the risk of breach-of-contract penalties for mining companies. Until the throughput constraints at southern nodes are resolved, the northern corridor will remain saturated, leaving coal as the lowest priority in the queue for rail slot allocation. This infrastructure ceiling now serves as the primary barrier to export, where physical delivery capacity outweighs global market demand.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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