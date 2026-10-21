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African Logistics Hub: How Tanzania Mastered Landlocked Transit Routes

Business

Tanzania is leveraging its Indian Ocean coastline to pivot from a traditional resource economy to a strategic logistics node, effectively creating a regional monopoly over the transit routes of landlocked neighbors. The center of this operation is the Port of Dar es Salaam, which serves as the primary gateway for Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi, Malawi, and eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo. The scale of this dependency is evidenced by Malawi's import patterns: in 2024, 61% of all its petroleum product imports flowed through the Dar es Salaam terminal.

The Efficiency Gap and Network Bottlenecks

Despite its strategic importance, the Port of Dar es Salaam suffers from severe operational constraints. According to the Container Port Performance Index (CPPI), it ranks 360th out of 403 global ports, indicating a critical bottleneck in vessel turnaround times and cargo throughput. However, this low efficiency does not reduce its commercial leverage. The lack of viable alternatives-with Kenya's Mombasa port facing political instability and Mozambique's ports situated too far from primary consumption centers-allows Tanzania to maintain a grip on transit flows and capture margins through budgetary fees and transit levies.

To solidify this control, Dodoma is investing in high-capacity infrastructure to replace inefficient legacy systems:

  • EACOP Pipeline: The 1,443-km East African Crude Oil Pipeline, currently 92.7% complete, will connect Kabale in Uganda to the port of Tanga. This asset physically binds Uganda's crude exports to Tanzanian infrastructure.
  • Standard Gauge Railway (SGR): The network is expanding in fragments. The Dar es Salaam-Morogoro section (300 km) is nearly finished at 99.1%, while western segments, such as Tabora-Isaka, remain in the early stages of construction at 5.9%.
  • Gas Grid: With reserves of 1.33 trillion cubic meters, Tanzania has deployed over 1,000 km of internal pipelines, positioning itself as an energy exporter for Kenya, Uganda, and Zambia.

Financial Constraints and Capacity Risks

The economic impact of this infrastructure push is visible in the sector's growth; transport and logistics expanded by 10.4% in 2024, contributing to an overall GDP growth of 5.6%. This has pushed the GDP per capita to $1,193, moving the country into the World Bank's "lower-middle-income" category. However, this expansion is financed through significant leverage. As of November 2025, total public debt exceeded 109 trillion shillings (approximately $42 billion), an annual increase of 8.63%, with external debt comprising roughly 65% of the total.

Tanzania is attempting to move up the value chain by utilizing its gas-driven energy costs to attract industrial processing. The establishment of the Geita refinery and Max Steel metallurgical plant, combined with increasing port depths to 15.5 meters, aims to shift the economy from mere transit to value-added production.

The fundamental economic risk is now a race between the operationalization of these corridors and the debt service schedule. If the SGR and EACOP can achieve projected utilization rates and throughput, Tanzania secures its role as a regional rentier. If the throughput fails to match the cost of capital, the country will be left with oversized, expensive assets and a debt burden that exceeds the generated transit revenue.

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Author`s name Petr Ermilin
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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