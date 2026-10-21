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Refinery overproduction: Millions of tonnes of Russian diesel heading for the US

Business

Moscow asserts that resuming diesel fuel exports to the United States will not trigger domestic shortages or price spikes, with Vice Prime Minister Alexander Novak explaining that the move is driven by a physical surplus following scheduled maintenance at refineries. Novak emphasized that domestic demand for diesel stands at approximately 3.5 to 4 million metric tons per month, while the country's refining capacity allows for production volumes that exceed this internal consumption requirement by a factor of two. This structural overproduction creates a logistical constraint: without an outlet for the excess product, storage facilities would face bottlenecks, potentially forcing a reduction in crude oil processing. Novak clarified that exporting these surplus volumes is necessary to maintain steady industrial throughput, rather than being a primary driver of supply and demand dynamics for end consumers.

Ras Tanura refinary 01
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Arabian American Oil Co. (Aramco), https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Ras Tanura refinary 01

Supply Pipeline and Delivery Timeline

The decision to restart shipments follows high-level discussions between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U. S. President Donald Trump on October 9. The supply plan is staged to match the ramp-up of physical flows: initial deliveries in October are expected to exceed 300,000 metric tons, rising to 500,000 metric tons in November. In the longer term, volumes could reach 1 million metric tons, with potential for expansion to 3 million metric tons if refinery operations remain stable. Russian exporters and U. S. counterparties are currently finalizing commercial terms, with estimated transit times from the port of origin to U. S. shores ranging from 15 to 20 days.

This export resumption follows a period during which the Russian government implemented restrictions on fuel shipments due to temporary supply pressures caused by seasonal refinery maintenance. The current easing of export controls signals that domestic energy security is fully secured, and that the volumes reaching the U. S. market represent only the physical surplus that cannot be absorbed by the domestic market or stored indefinitely. For the Russian fuel sector, maintaining export flows is critical for preserving production incentives and revenue needed for ongoing facility modernization.

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Author`s name Petr Ermilin
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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