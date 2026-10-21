World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Animal
News All >

Turkey's Sakarya Gas Expansion to Cover 75% of Residential Demand, Cutting Import Reliance

Business

Turkey is scaling its domestic gas production in the Black Sea with the deployment of the Osman Gazi, a floating production platform arriving at the Sakarya field. This operational shift aims to increase the field's daily output from 9.5 million cubic meters to 20 million cubic meters, adding approximately 7.3 billion cubic meters of gas annually to the national transmission system.

Black Sea, Gurzuf, Crimea
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Вадим Савицкий is licensed under All Rights Reserved
Black Sea, Gurzuf, Crimea

Scaling Production to Meet Domestic Demand

Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar indicated that the Osman Gazi is the first step in a phased capacity expansion. A second, higher-capacity floating platform is scheduled for commissioning in the first quarter of 2028. This second unit is expected to deliver up to 25 million cubic meters per day, bringing the total daily generation at Sakarya to 45 million cubic meters.

This production ramp-up targets a specific structural vulnerability in Turkey's energy balance. In the previous year, the country consumed 59 billion cubic meters of gas, but domestic production accounted for only 3.1 billion cubic meters. By reaching the target output of 45 million cubic meters per day, the Ministry of Energy calculates that Turkey can satisfy the heating and power requirements of three out of every four residential households through internal supply, reducing reliance on the spot and contract import markets.

The expansion also includes liquid hydrocarbon recovery. With the second platform online, total production of liquid hydrocarbons at the field is projected to reach 550,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

Regional Constraints and Strategic Shifts

While Black Sea operations are accelerating, geopolitical volatility has constrained Turkey's energy footprint elsewhere. Minister Bayraktar confirmed that exploration plans off the coast of Pakistan have been deferred by at least six months due to escalating conflicts in the Middle East.

The strategic pivot toward the Sakarya field represents an effort to move Turkey from a role primarily as a transit hub and net importer to a producer. By increasing firm domestic supply, Ankara intends to lower the budgetary pressure associated with foreign currency expenditures on energy imports and strengthen its operational sovereignty within the Black Sea energy corridor.

See more from Pravda.Ru on Google

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Oksana Anikina
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
Now reading
Macron's Backroom Deal: Orchestrating a Political Comeback Through Riots
Europe
Macron's Backroom Deal: Orchestrating a Political Comeback Through Riots
Trump Waives Graham Act Sanctions to Import Russian Diesel
Americas
Trump Waives Graham Act Sanctions to Import Russian Diesel
Decapitation Strategy Fails? Iran Still Standing Without Supreme Leader
Conflicts
Decapitation Strategy Fails? Iran Still Standing Without Supreme Leader
Popular
Eating 50g of processed meat daily raises heart disease risk by 42%

Growing evidence points to processed meats as biological triggers for cardiovascular damage, stressing the heart and arteries through specific components.

Eating 50g of processed meat daily raises heart disease risk by 42%
Gulf diesel disruption: Russia accelerates export restart to Turkey
Gulf diesel disruption: Russia accelerates export restart to Turkey
Why the V6's Rough Reputation Is a Legacy of Cost-Cutting Geometry, Not Physics
Macron's Backroom Deal: Orchestrating a Political Comeback Through Riots
Israeli agtech raises $13M: Robotic pollination to disrupt almond orchards Alex Naumov Golden Sauté: The Decisive Step in Creamy Pumpkin Ginger Soup Evgeniya Petrova Macron's Backroom Deal: Orchestrating a Political Comeback Through Riots Lyuba Lulko
Iran's Bold Claim: Heavy Fighter Jet Set for Skies Next Year
Pajero 2026: The Trade-Off Between Heavier Mass and Proven Off-Road Pedigree
From Soviet-era UAZ to Aurus limousines: Russian cars used by foreign leaders
From Soviet-era UAZ to Aurus limousines: Russian cars used by foreign leaders
Last materials
Refinery overproduction: Millions of tonnes of Russian diesel heading for the US
Israeli agtech raises $13M: Robotic pollination to disrupt almond orchards
Russian Oil Volumes to China Rise 18% as Value Growth Outpaces Quantity
EU Drops Arctic Oil Moratorium to Secure Norwegian Supply
Russia's LPG Prices Double Amid Global Supply Stability
Relieve Arm Heaviness and Swelling with This 10-Minute Shoulder Girdle Routine
Ombudsman orders dismissal of Borbon vice mayor for unauthorized hiring of spouse
Uzbekistan-US Trade: Shifting from 86% Digital Services to Industrial Goods
Ashgabat chess: Veterans and youth collide, revealing national champions
The Cost of Absence: Tajik Students Expelled for Skipping State Parade
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.