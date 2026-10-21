Turkey's Sakarya Gas Expansion to Cover 75% of Residential Demand, Cutting Import Reliance

Turkey is scaling its domestic gas production in the Black Sea with the deployment of the Osman Gazi, a floating production platform arriving at the Sakarya field. This operational shift aims to increase the field's daily output from 9.5 million cubic meters to 20 million cubic meters, adding approximately 7.3 billion cubic meters of gas annually to the national transmission system.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Вадим Савицкий is licensed under All Rights Reserved Black Sea, Gurzuf, Crimea

Scaling Production to Meet Domestic Demand

Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar indicated that the Osman Gazi is the first step in a phased capacity expansion. A second, higher-capacity floating platform is scheduled for commissioning in the first quarter of 2028. This second unit is expected to deliver up to 25 million cubic meters per day, bringing the total daily generation at Sakarya to 45 million cubic meters.

This production ramp-up targets a specific structural vulnerability in Turkey's energy balance. In the previous year, the country consumed 59 billion cubic meters of gas, but domestic production accounted for only 3.1 billion cubic meters. By reaching the target output of 45 million cubic meters per day, the Ministry of Energy calculates that Turkey can satisfy the heating and power requirements of three out of every four residential households through internal supply, reducing reliance on the spot and contract import markets.

The expansion also includes liquid hydrocarbon recovery. With the second platform online, total production of liquid hydrocarbons at the field is projected to reach 550,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

Regional Constraints and Strategic Shifts

While Black Sea operations are accelerating, geopolitical volatility has constrained Turkey's energy footprint elsewhere. Minister Bayraktar confirmed that exploration plans off the coast of Pakistan have been deferred by at least six months due to escalating conflicts in the Middle East.

The strategic pivot toward the Sakarya field represents an effort to move Turkey from a role primarily as a transit hub and net importer to a producer. By increasing firm domestic supply, Ankara intends to lower the budgetary pressure associated with foreign currency expenditures on energy imports and strengthen its operational sovereignty within the Black Sea energy corridor.