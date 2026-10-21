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Russian Oil Volumes to China Rise 18% as Value Growth Outpaces Quantity

Business

Russia significantly expanded its energy exports to China between January and September 2026, according to data from the General Administration of Customs of the People's Republic of China. Russian crude oil shipments rose 18.3% year-on-year to 87.58 million tons, cementing Russia's position as China's primary oil supplier. In value terms, these imports increased by 36.5%, totaling $51.54 billion.

Oil growth
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use
Oil growth

Oil Market Shifts

The growth in Russian volumes comes amid a broader redistribution of China's energy imports. While Russia leads the market, other suppliers saw mixed results: Brazil's exports grew 33.3% to 44.29 million tons, and Indonesia saw a 3.38-fold increase to 27.96 million tons. Conversely, shipments from Saudi Arabia dropped 27.5% to 43.11 million tons, and Malaysia's exports fell by 50% to 25.41 million tons.

September data suggests a divergence between physical volume and market value. While the volume of Russian oil deliveries fell 11.4% month-on-month from August to 9.94 million tons, the total import value rose 1.7% to $6.58 billion, indicating a shift in pricing dynamics during the month.

LNG and Pipeline Gas Trends

The liquefied natural gas (LNG) segment showed the most aggressive growth. Imports of Russian LNG surged 44.3% over the nine-month period, reaching 7.19 million tons ($3.92 billion). This growth placed Russia as the second-largest LNG supplier to China, trailing only Australia, which delivered 15.01 million tons (a 1.1% decline).

Russia's gains in the LNG market coincided with losses for other major exporters: shipments from Qatar fell 65.5% to 4.88 million tons, Indonesia's imports dropped 22.8% to 2.46 million tons, and U. S. exports declined 11% to 231,180 tons. September marked a sharp acceleration for Russian LNG, with volumes doubling from August to 1.85 million tons and the import value increasing 2.2 times to $1.18 billion.

Pipeline gas remained stable, with the value of imports from Russia increasing by 3.7% to $7.57 billion for the reported period, although specific physical volumes were not disclosed.

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Author`s name Marina Lebedeva
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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