World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Animal
News All >

Russia's LPG Prices Double Amid Global Supply Stability

Business

The global average price for liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) reached $0.86 per liter in October, marking a 104.76% year-over-year increase, according to data from Globalpetrolprices. com. This surge highlights a widening divergence in regional pricing structures, where the physical availability of the commodity remains consistent with historical supply chains, yet market valuations have shifted dramatically across different consumption hubs.

The energy crisis and Russia
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Марк Ульянов, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
The energy crisis and Russia

Price disparities are stark when analyzing deliverable supply costs. In North Africa and the Middle East, where infrastructure and proximity to production assets keep costs low, prices remain accessible. Algeria records the lowest average at $0.089 per liter, followed by Angola at $0.109, Kazakhstan at $0.250, and Saudi Arabia at $0.290. Russia, despite being a major producer, sits in the lower-middle tier of the global ranking with an average price of $0.517 per liter, slightly higher than neighbors such as Belarus ($0.445), Azerbaijan ($0.412), Australia ($0.468), and Taiwan ($0.507).

In contrast, European and specific Middle Eastern markets reflect significantly higher terminal costs. Switzerland leads with an average of $1.436 per liter, followed by Germany ($1.305), Israel ($1.268), the United Kingdom ($1.263), and Greece ($1.236). The top ten most expensive markets also include Spain, Belgium, Estonia, France, and Latvia, with prices starting at $1.148 per liter. This gap suggests that the premium in these regions is driven more by distribution costs, taxation, and market access dynamics rather than an acute physical shortage of the feedstock.

Within the Russian domestic market, price pressure has intensified significantly. Exchange data indicates that the cost of LPG nearly doubled over the course of the year, rising from 14,665 rubles on January 20 to 31,905 rubles by October 20, an increase of 117.55%.

In response to these domestic market movements, the Russian Ministry of Energy is evaluating potential export restrictions. Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak stated that the ministry is reviewing proposals for such measures, noting that any decision will be contingent on the current state of the domestic market balance. The move signals a prioritization of internal supply stability over export revenue in the near term.

Russia's LPG export strategy has historically relied on long-term flows to China, Turkey, and Central Asian states. According to the research group Petromarket, total export volumes increased by 2.3% in the previous year to 3.86 million tons. As domestic prices climb, the potential introduction of export curbs could further alter these established trade flows, shifting the balance between domestic consumption and international deliveries.

See more from Pravda.Ru on Google

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Marina Lebedeva
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Editor Alexander Shtorm
Now reading
Decapitation Strategy Fails? Iran Still Standing Without Supreme Leader
Conflicts
Decapitation Strategy Fails? Iran Still Standing Without Supreme Leader
Fertilizer Surge: Sverdlovsk Railway exports hit 21.4 million tons
Russia
Fertilizer Surge: Sverdlovsk Railway exports hit 21.4 million tons
The golden Trumpian calf
Columnists
The golden Trumpian calf
Popular
Gulf diesel disruption: Russia accelerates export restart to Turkey

Russia's export volumes are set to triple from 300,000 tons in October to 1,000,000 tons in December, with a target of 3 million tons monthly, under a distribution mechanism agreed with the U. S.

Gulf diesel disruption: Russia accelerates export restart to Turkey
Eating 50g of processed meat daily raises heart disease risk by 42%
Eating 50g of processed meat daily raises heart disease risk by 42%
Why the V6's Rough Reputation Is a Legacy of Cost-Cutting Geometry, Not Physics
Macron's Backroom Deal: Orchestrating a Political Comeback Through Riots
Israeli agtech raises $13M: Robotic pollination to disrupt almond orchards Alex Naumov Golden Sauté: The Decisive Step in Creamy Pumpkin Ginger Soup Evgeniya Petrova Macron's Backroom Deal: Orchestrating a Political Comeback Through Riots Lyuba Lulko
Iran's Bold Claim: Heavy Fighter Jet Set for Skies Next Year
Pajero 2026: The Trade-Off Between Heavier Mass and Proven Off-Road Pedigree
From Soviet-era UAZ to Aurus limousines: Russian cars used by foreign leaders
From Soviet-era UAZ to Aurus limousines: Russian cars used by foreign leaders
Last materials
Russian Oil Volumes to China Rise 18% as Value Growth Outpaces Quantity
EU Drops Arctic Oil Moratorium to Secure Norwegian Supply
Russia's LPG Prices Double Amid Global Supply Stability
Relieve Arm Heaviness and Swelling with This 10-Minute Shoulder Girdle Routine
Ombudsman orders dismissal of Borbon vice mayor for unauthorized hiring of spouse
Uzbekistan-US Trade: Shifting from 86% Digital Services to Industrial Goods
Ashgabat chess: Veterans and youth collide, revealing national champions
The Cost of Absence: Tajik Students Expelled for Skipping State Parade
Singapore and Sweden sign first public policy agreements
Belgian Giant Tomato: The Pruning Trade-Off for 1kg Fruit
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.