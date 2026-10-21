Russia's LPG Prices Double Amid Global Supply Stability

The global average price for liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) reached $0.86 per liter in October, marking a 104.76% year-over-year increase, according to data from Globalpetrolprices. com. This surge highlights a widening divergence in regional pricing structures, where the physical availability of the commodity remains consistent with historical supply chains, yet market valuations have shifted dramatically across different consumption hubs.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Марк Ульянов, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ The energy crisis and Russia

Price disparities are stark when analyzing deliverable supply costs. In North Africa and the Middle East, where infrastructure and proximity to production assets keep costs low, prices remain accessible. Algeria records the lowest average at $0.089 per liter, followed by Angola at $0.109, Kazakhstan at $0.250, and Saudi Arabia at $0.290. Russia, despite being a major producer, sits in the lower-middle tier of the global ranking with an average price of $0.517 per liter, slightly higher than neighbors such as Belarus ($0.445), Azerbaijan ($0.412), Australia ($0.468), and Taiwan ($0.507).

In contrast, European and specific Middle Eastern markets reflect significantly higher terminal costs. Switzerland leads with an average of $1.436 per liter, followed by Germany ($1.305), Israel ($1.268), the United Kingdom ($1.263), and Greece ($1.236). The top ten most expensive markets also include Spain, Belgium, Estonia, France, and Latvia, with prices starting at $1.148 per liter. This gap suggests that the premium in these regions is driven more by distribution costs, taxation, and market access dynamics rather than an acute physical shortage of the feedstock.

Within the Russian domestic market, price pressure has intensified significantly. Exchange data indicates that the cost of LPG nearly doubled over the course of the year, rising from 14,665 rubles on January 20 to 31,905 rubles by October 20, an increase of 117.55%.

In response to these domestic market movements, the Russian Ministry of Energy is evaluating potential export restrictions. Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak stated that the ministry is reviewing proposals for such measures, noting that any decision will be contingent on the current state of the domestic market balance. The move signals a prioritization of internal supply stability over export revenue in the near term.

Russia's LPG export strategy has historically relied on long-term flows to China, Turkey, and Central Asian states. According to the research group Petromarket, total export volumes increased by 2.3% in the previous year to 3.86 million tons. As domestic prices climb, the potential introduction of export curbs could further alter these established trade flows, shifting the balance between domestic consumption and international deliveries.