Yingkou Terminal Idles as Russian Pipeline Gas Displaces Costlier LNG

A new liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal in Yingkou, Liaoning province, remains idle despite its technical completion and an investment of approximately $1 billion by state-owned Zhongjiao Chengxian Nengyuan. Designed with an annual capacity of 6.2 million tons, the facility's inability to enter operation serves as a proxy for a broader structural shift in China's energy procurement, where pipeline gas from Russia is increasingly displacing more expensive spot-market LNG.

Pipeline Displacement and Capacity Erosion

The economic viability of the Yingkou terminal is challenged by the expansion of the Power of Siberia pipeline. Because Russian pipeline gas is indexed to oil prices, it typically offers a lower cost basis than the short-term Asian spot market prices that govern much of China's LNG imports. This price disparity has led to a sharp decline in infrastructure utilization; a similar terminal in Dalian, which operated at full capacity in 2018, saw its utilization rate drop to 11% by 2025.

The trend is reinforced by planned capacity increases. The Power of Siberia is scaling from 38 to 44 billion cubic meters (bcm) per year, with an additional 12 bcm annual route from Russia's Far East expected by 2027. Consequently, the Yingkou operator has struggled to secure the long-term import contracts necessary to justify operational costs.

Systemic Overcapacity and Cooling Demand

Yingkou is part of a wider pattern of infrastructure overbuild. With three other major projects-including Longkou and Yantai-adding 23.6 million tons of capacity, China is facing a surplus of receiving facilities. This is reflected in the national average: in the first half of 2026, the 34 active terminals in the country operated at a capacity utilization rate of only 33.6%.

This overcapacity coincides with a contraction in domestic consumption. In August, gas consumption fell by 7.8% year-on-year, the most significant decline in four years. September LNG imports mirrored this trend, sliding by 8%.

The Pivot to Energy Trading

Faced with falling domestic demand and existing long-term contracts, Chinese energy firms have transitioned into intermediaries. According to the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis (IEEFA), China earned $4.6 billion from reselling gas sourced from the U. S. and Australia to third parties between 2021 and mid-2026, with resales totaling roughly 18 million tons in 2025. This trend has been further incentivized by 2025 import tariffs on U. S. gas, making it more profitable for Chinese companies to divert tankers to other buyers than to import them domestically.

Russian Import Divergence

While general LNG imports have softened, shipments from Russia have diverged from the trend, growing consistently due to preferential terms:

Full year 2024: +3.3%

Full year 2025: +18.2%

January-August 2026: +28.2%

August 2026 (vs August 2025): +53.1%

The idling of the Yingkou terminal suggests that China's energy strategy is moving away from expensive, flexible LNG imports toward stable, lower-cost pipeline dependencies, while leveraging its contractual positions to act as a global energy trader.