Gulf diesel disruption: Russia accelerates export restart to Turkey

Global diesel fuel trade faces a deficit estimated at 25% of total market volume, a gap attributed by Russian Vice Prime Minister Alexander Novak to supply disruptions from Persian Gulf producers amid the escalating Middle East conflict. This physical shortage has prompted Russia to accelerate its export restart schedule and engage in bilateral distribution agreements, specifically with Turkey.

Photo: Pravda.ru by Виктор Дементьев, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Gas station in the USA

Turkish Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar stated on Kanal 7 that Turkey expects to secure a portion of Russian diesel exports under a new framework. This arrangement aligns with a separate agreement reached on October 9 between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U. S. President Donald Trump, which established a mechanism for distributing Russian petroleum products between the U. S. domestic market and global destinations.

These diplomatic maneuvers parallel an operational shift in Russian logistics. Russia is lifting its earlier export ban on diesel ahead of the originally planned timeline. According to Novak, the resumption of shipments follows a specific physical volume trajectory designed to meet immediate market demands:

October: 300,000 tons

November: 500,000 tons

December: 1,000,000 tons

Moscow intends to scale these operations further, targeting a monthly export capacity of 3,000,000 tons in the near term. This ramp-up addresses the specific constraint of deliverable supply in a market where the physical availability of Gulf-origin diesel has been compromised by regional instability, creating a window for alternative suppliers to fill the gap.