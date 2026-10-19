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European Gas Storage Hits 13-Year Low as LNG Imports Fall to 9.9 BCM

Business

European gas storage levels hit a thirteen-year low while spot prices spiked, revealing a structural vulnerability in the region's energy supply chain. According to data from Bruegel, liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports into the EU fell to 9.901 billion cubic meters in September, a decrease of 5.66% from August and 4.57% below the same period last year. This decline in mobile supply coincided with underground storage facilities sitting at just 74% capacity as of October 13, according to Gas Infrastructure Europe. With 80.9 billion cubic meters currently held in storage-11 billion cubic meters less than the previous year-Europe is entering the heating season with the thinnest physical buffer recorded since 2011.

The pressure on the system is driven by a convergence of low inventory and competitive demand for the same finite gas molecules in global markets. Total gas imports in September totaled 21.696 billion cubic meters, slightly higher than the 21.441 billion cubic meters recorded a year ago. However, the composition of this supply highlights a heavy reliance on a limited set of sources. Norway remains the primary supplier, delivering 6.73 billion cubic meters, while the TurkStream pipeline carried an additional 1.242 billion cubic meters. The reduction in LNG volumes suggests that Europe is losing its competitive edge in securing floating LNG cargoes, a critical component for filling storage deficits when pipeline flows are constrained.

Market Dynamics and Global Competition

The physical shortfall in storage is being priced into the market through extreme volatility. November futures on the TTF hub have surged, breaching the $1,000 per thousand cubic meter threshold and touching levels above $1,030. This price spike does not automatically translate into increased supply volumes. As Sergey Pravosudov, Director of the Institute of National Energy, noted, Asian prices in September exceeded European levels. This arbitrage opportunity makes exporting U. S. LNG to Asia more economically attractive, effectively diverting mobile supply away from the European market even when European prices are high.

The core issue is not merely a seasonal adjustment but a systemic strain on the EU's energy model. The region is forced to bid aggressively for gas to cover a physical deficit while competing with Asian markets for the same resources. This dynamic creates a high-cost equilibrium where the cost of maintaining adequate storage levels escalates, exerting significant pressure on industrial and consumer costs ahead of the peak heating season.

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Author`s name Evgeniya Petrova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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