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U.S. Farmland Values Surge to Record as Operating Margins Collapse

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Input costs have become the primary pressure point for U. S. agricultural producers, with 52% of respondents identifying resource pricing as the leading negative factor impacting their operations. According to the September Ag Economy Barometer from Purdue University and CME Group, the overall sentiment index fell to 123 points, down from 135 in August, while the Index of Current Conditions saw a sharp 18-point decline.

Tractor in the field
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Tractor in the field

Operational Profitability vs. Asset Valuation

The immediate biological and operational cycle is reflecting a squeeze on margins. The Farm Financial Performance Index dropped from 103 in August to 90 in September, a trend mirrored by a decline in the agricultural capital investment index, which fell 6 points to 39. These figures suggest that while the physical capacity to produce remains, the cost of inputs-seeds, fertilizer, and fuel-is eroding the net return on each harvest.

Despite this operational strain, the valuation of the underlying production asset remains decoupled from short-term cash flow. The long-term expectations for farmland values reached a record high of 168 points, up 5 points from August. Michael Langemeier, director of Purdue University's Commercial Agriculture Center, notes that this paradox highlights a divergence: producers are struggling with current operating costs, yet they maintain a bullish outlook on the long-term value of the land itself.

Market participants attribute this land value resilience to inflation, prevailing interest rates, and the availability of alternative investment vehicles. In the shorter term, the rental market for the primary row crops shows more stability, with 73% of corn and soybean producers expecting cash rents to remain flat through 2027.

Export Outlook and Industry Confidence

The outlook for soybean exports over the next five years remains cautiously optimistic, with 37% of producers anticipating growth. However, a significant minority-approximately 20%-expressed concern over the competitive position of U. S. soy relative to Brazilian production, where different climatic and cost structures may offer a pricing advantage in the global market.

Broad confidence in the sector's direction has trended downward. The proportion of farmers who believe the industry is moving in the "right direction" fell below 50% in September. This represents a marked decrease from the averages seen in previous periods, which stood at 71% in the second half of 2025 and 62% in the first half of 2026.

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Author`s name Oksana Anikina
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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