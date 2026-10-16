World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

EU Steel Capacity Recovery Depends on 5.8 Billion Euro Investment Barrier

Business

EUROFER, the European steel industry association, calculates that the sector can reclaim 10 million tons of production capacity in 2026, a recovery contingent on investments totaling at least 5.8 billion euros. The association reports that 3.4 billion euros of investment decisions have already been finalized, with an additional 2.4 billion euros expected to be committed by year-end.

Metallurgical plant
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Mikhail Ivanov is licensed under All rights reserved
Metallurgical plant

This potential capacity restoration is directly linked to new EU trade measures implemented on July 1 to address global overcapacity. The regulatory framework caps tariff-free steel imports at 18.3 million tons annually; any volume exceeding this threshold is subject to a 50% tariff. These measures intervene at the input and competitive stage, shielding domestic furnace utilization from price competition with cheaper overseas shipments.

The necessity for this intervention is underscored by the 2025 production baseline, where EU steel output hit a historic low of 125.8 million tons while imports rose by 14%. EUROFER estimates that current measures to restart idle facilities have preserved up to 80,000 jobs across the value chain, indicating that the bottleneck is no longer solely demand, but the operational viability of existing production lines.

However, the physical delivery and export metrics remain structurally weak. Steel exports from the EU have contracted by 9 million tons between 2018 and 2025. In the first half of 2026, overseas shipments fell a further 20% compared to the same period last year, reflecting a persistent inability to convert domestic capacity into international market share. Internal demand within the EU is projected to grow by only 0.1% in the current year, suggesting that the 10 million ton recovery relies heavily on the efficiency of the trade barrier rather than a surge in organic consumption.

Gert van Paelegem, President of EUROFER, notes that while the industry has gained operational space, full recovery has not yet materialized. He identifies the remaining bottlenecks as the circumvention of trade restrictions, the high cost of carbon compliance, and energy pricing structures, all of which constrain the effective utilization of the newly protected capacity.

See more from Pravda.Ru on Google

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Evgeniya Petrova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site
Editor Alexander Shtorm
Now reading
Decapitation Strategy Fails? Iran Still Standing Without Supreme Leader
Conflicts
Decapitation Strategy Fails? Iran Still Standing Without Supreme Leader
Barbara Thornhill's Photo Stirs Up a Storm Across the Internet
Americas
Barbara Thornhill's Photo Stirs Up a Storm Across the Internet
Wolf vs. Lynx: the US Army tests two contenders to replace the Bradley
Columnists
Wolf vs. Lynx: the US Army tests two contenders to replace the Bradley
Popular
Barbara Thornhill's Photo Stirs Up a Storm Across the Internet

A routine State Department appointment has gone viral, but the focus isn't on the new Special Envoy's mission, but rather her striking appearance and unconventional background.

Barbara Thornhill's Photo Stirs Up a Storm Across the Internet
Youth Anger Ignites France: 90% of Universities Blocked
Youth Anger Ignites France: 90% of Universities Blocked
Rare Coin Auction: A 1792 Masterpiece Fetches Millions
Estonia weighs cutting gas pipeline to Russia's Kaliningrad enclave
Hoodye Hydrangea Paniculata: Why It Blooms Reliably After Winter Dieback Oksana Anikina Stake Dahlia 'Kelvin Floodlight' Before Tuber Planting to Prevent Root Damage Marina Lebedeva Trump Administration Reinstates Some ACA Enrollees Removed in Mass Disenrollment Andrey Mihayloff
Orcas vs. boats: Why killer whales attack vessels and what makes them so difficult to stop
Who will pay for the EU’s future? Budget battle exposes divisions among 27 states
State Department Condemns Legal Action Against Lebanese Ambassador Over Contact With Israel
State Department Condemns Legal Action Against Lebanese Ambassador Over Contact With Israel
Last materials
EU Steel Capacity Recovery Depends on 5.8 Billion Euro Investment Barrier
Police committee rejects SAPS' 90-day forensic benchmark
Turkmenistan Power Line: First link to Kabul is about to electrify Afghanistan
SCO endorses Khujand Declaration on Eternal Peace
Singapore's KyT Transport director jailed five days for bribing site manager to dump chicken compost
Hoodye Hydrangea Paniculata: Why It Blooms Reliably After Winter Dieback
Stake Dahlia 'Kelvin Floodlight' Before Tuber Planting to Prevent Root Damage
Trump Administration Reinstates Some ACA Enrollees Removed in Mass Disenrollment
OCC Finds Top Banks Closed Accounts Based on Political, Religious, or Business Activities
Moscow's iconic Rizhsky Market to be replaced by sail-shaped high-rise towers
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.