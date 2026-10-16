EU Steel Capacity Recovery Depends on 5.8 Billion Euro Investment Barrier

EUROFER, the European steel industry association, calculates that the sector can reclaim 10 million tons of production capacity in 2026, a recovery contingent on investments totaling at least 5.8 billion euros. The association reports that 3.4 billion euros of investment decisions have already been finalized, with an additional 2.4 billion euros expected to be committed by year-end.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Mikhail Ivanov is licensed under All rights reserved Metallurgical plant

This potential capacity restoration is directly linked to new EU trade measures implemented on July 1 to address global overcapacity. The regulatory framework caps tariff-free steel imports at 18.3 million tons annually; any volume exceeding this threshold is subject to a 50% tariff. These measures intervene at the input and competitive stage, shielding domestic furnace utilization from price competition with cheaper overseas shipments.

The necessity for this intervention is underscored by the 2025 production baseline, where EU steel output hit a historic low of 125.8 million tons while imports rose by 14%. EUROFER estimates that current measures to restart idle facilities have preserved up to 80,000 jobs across the value chain, indicating that the bottleneck is no longer solely demand, but the operational viability of existing production lines.

However, the physical delivery and export metrics remain structurally weak. Steel exports from the EU have contracted by 9 million tons between 2018 and 2025. In the first half of 2026, overseas shipments fell a further 20% compared to the same period last year, reflecting a persistent inability to convert domestic capacity into international market share. Internal demand within the EU is projected to grow by only 0.1% in the current year, suggesting that the 10 million ton recovery relies heavily on the efficiency of the trade barrier rather than a surge in organic consumption.

Gert van Paelegem, President of EUROFER, notes that while the industry has gained operational space, full recovery has not yet materialized. He identifies the remaining bottlenecks as the circumvention of trade restrictions, the high cost of carbon compliance, and energy pricing structures, all of which constrain the effective utilization of the newly protected capacity.