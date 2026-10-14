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Geely Targets 2027 Canada Entry Amid 100% Tariff Cut

Business

Geely has officially confirmed plans to enter the Canadian automotive market, with sales and service network launch targeted for 2027. This expansion is directly enabled by a significant shift in Canada's trade policy, which drastically reduced import tariffs on Chinese vehicles from 100% to 6.1% in 2026.

Geely vehicle
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by User3204, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
Geely vehicle

This regulatory change alters the cost structure for buyers. Previously, the 100% tariff effectively doubled the price of Chinese cars, making them uncompetitive against local bestsellers. With the rate reduced to 6.1%, Geely vehicles can now compete on price parity with established domestic and other imported brands, removing the primary barrier that had previously excluded Chinese manufacturers from the North American market.

However, market access is not unlimited. The entry is governed by specific quota mechanisms that cap the volume of imports. Initially, the annual limit is set at 49,000 units, with plans to expand this quota to 70,000 units per year in subsequent phases. Given that the total Canadian automotive market volume is approximately 1.8 million units annually, these quotas restrict Chinese brands to a niche segment. Geely aims to become a key player within this capped allocation rather than competing for total market share.

Geely has already begun establishing its dealer network in preparation for the 2027 launch. While the official model lineup for Canada has not been announced, industry analysts and sources such as CarNewsChina anticipate the introduction of mass-market electric vehicles. The most likely candidates for export are the Geely EX5, a compact electric crossover aimed at family drivers, and the Geely EX2, a more affordable, compact urban variant.

These models are not entirely new to the global market; they are already known in the Commonwealth of Independent States, for example in Kazakhstan, where they are marketed under the Galaxy brand. For Canadian consumers, the arrival of these models will expand options in the electric vehicle segment, a market currently dominated by higher-priced Western brands.

The move signals a broader shift in industry dynamics. If Geely successfully establishes a foothold in North America under the new tariff regime, it may set a precedent that influences trade policies in other jurisdictions. For the immediate term, the primary economic effect is increased competition in the electric vehicle segment, offering consumers new, technologically advanced, and potentially more budget-friendly alternatives to traditional gasoline and high-end electric models.

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Author`s name Margarita Kicherova
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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