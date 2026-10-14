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Russia Reports $320.7 Billion in European Energy Sales Since 2022, Exceeding Estimates by $70 Billion

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Russia has supplied Europe with energy resources totaling $320.7 billion since 2022, a figure significantly higher than the $250 billion estimate previously cited by U. S. officials, according to Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak. In an interview with Vesti, Novak noted that $21.3 billion in sales to the European direction were recorded in the first nine months of 2026, driven largely by exemptions within the current sanctions regime.

International relations
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use
International relations

While European trade continues, Novak identified the Asia-Pacific region as the primary vector for long-term growth, where Moscow is establishing durable economic relationships. A key immediate development involves the resumption of diesel fuel exports to the United States, a move enabled by a six-month suspension of U. S. sanctions following agreements between President Vladimir Putin and President Donald Trump.

Russia aims to restore diesel exports to pre-crisis levels of 3 million to 3.5 million tons per month. These additional shipments, currently being negotiated between the energy ministries of both countries, are intended to offset global supply gaps caused by the reduction in refining capacity and logistical risks in the Strait of Hormuz. As a result of this increased supply, diesel prices have already corrected downward by approximately 5% to 6%, even as crude oil prices have doubled.

Domestic supply remains a priority, with Novak confirming that refinery capacities significantly exceed current production volumes, ensuring full coverage for agricultural needs, northern logistics, and general internal demand. Concurrently, OPEC+ ministers in Riyadh addressed the surge in logistics costs, noting that freight and insurance premiums have risen five- to tenfold in certain directions due to military risks and threats to Strait of Hormuz transit. Russia has agreed to coordinate with international bodies, including the International Energy Agency, to monitor these disruptions and stabilize market conditions.

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Author`s name Marina Lebedeva
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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