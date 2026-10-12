Russia maintains its foothold in global markets as diesel exports reach 783,000 barrels per day

The United States and Russia remain the dominant forces in the global diesel fuel market, together accounting for nearly 25% of total worldwide exports by the end of 2025. According to calculations based on JODI and OPEC data, the top five exporting nations collectively supplied 46.9% of the global market.

Photo: Pravda.ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use Gas station with gasoline 92, 95, 98 and DT

Market Concentration and Key Players

The U. S. leads the global rankings with an average export volume of 1.264 million barrels per day (bpd), representing 15.4% of the world's total. Russia holds the second position, exporting 783,400 bpd (9.5%), followed by Saudi Arabia with 678,200 bpd (8.3%).

The remaining top five is completed by India and South Korea, moving 567,100 and 561,100 bpd respectively (6.9% and 6.8%). Other significant contributors include the Netherlands (459,800 bpd, 5.6%), Singapore (365,900 bpd, 4.5%), and Kuwait (289,200 bpd, 3.5%). Additional players among the 15 largest exporters include Belgium, Germany, Malaysia, Canada, Italy, Taiwan, and China.

Russian Industrial Shift and Reorientation

Russia's second-place ranking is the result of a long-term structural pivot in its refining sector. Over the past 15 years, refinery modernization has shifted production priority toward diesel over fuel oil. Production grew from 70.6 million tons in 2011 to 84.5 million tons in 2025, with current capacity exceeding 88 million tons per year.

This increased capacity made diesel the primary Russian petroleum export product. For context, in 2021, diesel accounted for 34% of the physical volume of all petroleum exports (49.2 million tons) and 37% of the total value.

Current Russian export volumes fluctuate between 39 and 49 million tons annually, depending on domestic demand and refinery utilization rates. While volumes remain significant, the geography of these flows has undergone a total transformation. In 2021, Europe received over 67% of Russian diesel exports, with the Netherlands alone taking 24%. By the first half of 2026, Turkey emerged as the primary buyer, with significant flows redirected toward Brazil, Central Asia, and the Middle East.

Source: Pravda.Ru