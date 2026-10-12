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Brazil aims to boost natural gas production to 135 million cubic meters per day by 2036

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Brazil plans to increase its net natural gas production to 135 million cubic meters per day by 2036, an 85 percent rise over 2026 levels. This expansion, outlined in the Decennial Energy Plan (PDE) published by the Ministry of Mines and Energy and Brazil's Energy Research Office, is driven by the need to improve generation flexibility within the country's power grid rather than a deficit in current supply.

Brazil, São Paulo
Photo: Wikimedia Commons by Wilfredor, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Brazil, São Paulo

The gas buildout is part of a broader infrastructure modernization strategy. Total investment in the energy system between 2027 and 2036 is estimated at 3.3 trillion reais (approximately $661.49 billion). Concurrently, the plan projects oil extraction to rise to 4.9 million barrels per day during the same period.

Despite the increase in hydrocarbon extraction, Brazil may remain a net importer of refined petroleum products through 2036. The decisive physical constraint here is not crude availability but processing capacity. External dependence on diesel, a critical component of energy security, is projected to reach approximately 25 percent, indicating a gap between domestic crude output and refined deliverable supply.

In parallel, the production of biofuels is set to expand. Ethanol output is expected to grow from 41.3 billion liters in 2026 to 52.7 billion liters by 2036, while biodiesel production will increase from 10.6 billion to 14.8 billion liters. This shift reflects a diversification of the physical supply base for transportation fuels.

National energy demand is projected to rise due to expanding economic activity, data center development, and the adoption of electric vehicles. In the baseline scenario, primary energy supply is expected to reach 416.6 million tonnes of oil equivalent by 2036, a 24 percent increase compared to 2026. Electricity generation is forecast to climb from 829 terawatt-hours to 1,133 terawatt-hours over the same decade, underscoring the growing physical load on the generation system.

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Author`s name Petr Ermilin
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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