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India's Arctic Ambition: Icebreaker Fleet Project Launched With Russia

Business

India is moving to establish a domestic shipbuilding infrastructure capable of producing ice-class vessels, utilizing a strategic partnership with Russia. Sarbananda Sonowal, India's Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, stated in an interview with TASS that New Delhi aims to build a comprehensive industrial ecosystem to support the construction of these specialized ships, engaging leading national shipyards to realize the project.

Корабль в цехе
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Дмитрий Белов is licensed under Все права защищены
Корабль в цехе

The requirement for ice-class tonnage in a tropical nation is driven by the need to diversify trade routes and reduce reliance on traditional maritime bottlenecks. Specifically, India is targeting the Northern Sea Route (NSR) as a shorter transit link between Asia and Europe, as well as the Chennai-Vladivostok corridor. These routes aim to shorten delivery times and bypass the congestion risks associated with the Suez Canal by linking Indian ports directly with the Russian Far East.

For India, the development of an icebreaker fleet is a prerequisite for usable capacity in Arctic waters, ensuring reliable access to Russian natural resources and enhancing energy security. For Russia, the partnership represents a mechanism to attract investment into Arctic logistics and export high-technology shipbuilding standards.

Sonowal emphasized that the collaboration is based on transparency and mutual understanding between Moscow and New Delhi, which he noted as a critical factor for the project's operational success. While the strategic framework is set, the specific timelines for the first hull layings and the exact distribution of production capacities between Russian and Indian yards remain under negotiation.

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Author`s name Petr Ermilin
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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