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Gold prices drop 26% as Fed rate hikes offset geopolitical demand

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Gold prices in 2026 have undergone a significant correction, shifting the asset from a perceived bubble zone toward a range more suitable for long-term accumulation. Between January and October, the price of the metal dropped from a historic peak of $5,595 per troy ounce to $4,130, representing a 26% decline from the high and a 20% drop from February levels, which fluctuated between $5,180 and $5,230.

Fall in gold and silver prices
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Fall in gold and silver prices

This downward trend has evolved from a technical pullback following the rapid gains of 2025 into a reaction to fundamental macroeconomic pressures. The primary driver is the shift in U. S. monetary policy; the Federal Reserve's September decision to raise interest rates to a range of 3.75-4.00%, combined with expectations of further tightening, has increased the yield on U. S. Treasuries. Because gold provides no yield, rising bond returns diminish its relative attractiveness to investors.

Adding to this pressure is a complex interaction between energy markets and inflation. Conflict in the Middle East has driven up oil prices, fueling inflationary expectations. This environment restricts the Federal Reserve's ability to lower rates, effectively trapping gold in a high-rate regime. This mechanism was particularly evident in September, when the asset lost approximately 6.6% of its value. This pressure is further compounded by a strengthening U. S. dollar, which weighs on the XAU/USD exchange rate.

Despite the price contraction, the structural drivers of long-term demand remain intact. Geopolitical instability, the pursuit of reserve diversification by emerging markets, and a general decline in trust toward dollar-denominated assets-accelerated by the freezing of Russian reserves-continue to support the metal. Demand from central banks and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) also remains a persistent baseline.

Given these conditions, attempting to time the absolute bottom remains risky, as a 20% decline does not inherently signal a floor. A more measured approach involves scaling into positions based on specific risk tolerances:

Gold Portfolio Weight Objective and Strategy Risk Profile
5-10% Baseline position: inflation hedge, protection against geopolitical shocks, and currency diversification. Conservative
10-15% Increased allocation: deliberate expansion of the defensive component during the correction. Moderate
15-20%+ Active bet on precious metals. Aggressive (acceptance of potential further drawdowns of 15-25%)

For investors operating in rubles, the calculation is further complicated by currency volatility. The total return is dictated not only by the XAU/USD chart but also by the ruble-dollar exchange rate, meaning a 20% correction in dollar terms may not translate to an equivalent discount in local currency.

While the retreat from peak valuations creates a more attractive entry point for gradual accumulation, the Federal Reserve's high-interest-rate stance remains the primary constraint. This suggests that a rapid return to January's record highs is unlikely in the near term.

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Author`s name Oksana Anikina
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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