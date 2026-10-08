World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Animal
News All >

Global gasoline prices rise 19% as costs diverge between producers and consumers

Business

Global average gasoline prices reached $1.59 per liter as of October 5, according to data from GlobalPetrolPrices. com. This represents a 19.38% increase over the past year, a figure that masks a widening divergence between the cost of fuel in consuming nations versus producing nations.

Car refuel
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use
Car refuel

Regional pricing reflects a clash between market dynamics and national energy strategies. In the United States, the average price stands at $1.229 per liter, while in Russia, the cost is significantly lower at $0.882 per liter, illustrating how domestic policy alters the end-user's economic reality.

The highest costs are concentrated in markets with extreme land constraints or aggressive fiscal and environmental policies. Hong Kong leads the global scale at $4.412 per liter, followed by Malawi at $3.226. European nations with high tax burdens and stringent emissions targets also occupy the top tier, including Norway ($3.118), Denmark ($2.86), and the Netherlands ($2.775). Other high-cost markets include Israel ($2.637), Finland ($2.621), Switzerland ($2.559), Liechtenstein ($2.549), and Greece ($2.48).

At the opposite extreme, fuel pricing is decoupled from market value through heavy state subsidies, often utilized as a tool for social stability. Libya reports the world's lowest price at $0.023 per liter, with Iran ($0.029) and Venezuela ($0.035) following closely. Other nations with heavily subsidized domestic fuel include Angola ($0.327), Kuwait ($0.339), Algeria ($0.349), Turkmenistan ($0.428), Egypt ($0.459), Qatar ($0.576), and Bolivia ($0.58).

Further downstream in the low-cost bracket are additional Gulf monarchies and Middle Eastern states, including Oman and Saudi Arabia ($0.622), Iraq ($0.649), and Bahrain ($0.655).

Systemic Divergence

While a nearly 20% annual increase in global prices may appear as a short-term market fluctuation, the geographic distribution of these costs suggests a structural split. The world is dividing into zones of high price pressure-primarily in Europe and parts of Asia-where cost becomes a catalyst for the transition to hybrid and electric vehicles, and zones of energy protectionism, largely within OPEC+, where prices are suppressed to shield domestic economies. This disparity dictates not only the pace of decarbonization but also the future physical flow of refined petroleum products.

See more from Pravda.Ru on Google

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Anton Kulikov
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
Now reading
Small price to pay: Trump’s Nebraska rally turns Iran war costs into political battle
Americas
Small price to pay: Trump’s Nebraska rally turns Iran war costs into political battle
Painless cancer removal breakthrough in US clinics leads to deadly statistics
Health
Painless cancer removal breakthrough in US clinics leads to deadly statistics
China’s bid to challenge Boeing stumbles: C919's critical components delayed
Asia
China’s bid to challenge Boeing stumbles: C919's critical components delayed
Popular
Third aircraft carrier as smokescreen: White House lays groundwork for painful concessions to Tehran

Donald Trump has angrily denied reports that the United States is considering sanctions relief and access to frozen Iranian funds in exchange for nuclear concessions, even as Washington’s broader moves suggest it may be seeking a way to reduce tensions with Tehran.

Third aircraft carrier as smokescreen: White House lays groundwork for painful concessions to Tehran
Social security checks cover only a third of living costs, pushing seniors to stay employed
Social security checks cover only a third of living costs, pushing seniors to stay employed
Small price to pay: Trump’s Nebraska rally turns Iran war costs into political battle
Russian gold shipments to Hong Kong skyrocket nearly 300% to $19.75 billion
Blue-collar jobs: The overlooked path to wealth, now in high demand Alexander Shtorm Russian driving exams: What new camera rules will not tell you Andrey Mihayloff Small price to pay: Trump’s Nebraska rally turns Iran war costs into political battle Lyuba Lulko
UK considers 45% tariff on Chinese EVs to match EU policy
Storm Isaias threatens half of US refining capacity as Brent crude rises
Painless cancer removal breakthrough in US clinics leads to deadly statistics
Painless cancer removal breakthrough in US clinics leads to deadly statistics
Last materials
Gold prices drop 26% as Fed rate hikes offset geopolitical demand
Johannesburg's Design Week: Fixing Mobility and Public Space
Global gasoline prices rise 19% as costs diverge between producers and consumers
Russia and U.S. explore selling Nord Stream equity to American investors
Man arrested for perjury after falsely claiming car was hijacked while in sheriff's possession
Singapore hotel rates surge seven-fold during Formula 1 Grand Prix
Aubrieta 'purple sea' for rockeries and path edges
Immigration warehouses scrapped: ICE continues operations despite court orders
St. Petersburg Pivots Export Strategy Toward High-Tech Goods and Eastern Markets
Smoked chicken and blue cheese ramekin with cream and mushrooms
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.