Global gasoline prices rise 19% as costs diverge between producers and consumers

Global average gasoline prices reached $1.59 per liter as of October 5, according to data from GlobalPetrolPrices. com. This represents a 19.38% increase over the past year, a figure that masks a widening divergence between the cost of fuel in consuming nations versus producing nations.
Regional pricing reflects a clash between market dynamics and national energy strategies. In the United States, the average price stands at $1.229 per liter, while in Russia, the cost is significantly lower at $0.882 per liter, illustrating how domestic policy alters the end-user's economic reality.
The highest costs are concentrated in markets with extreme land constraints or aggressive fiscal and environmental policies. Hong Kong leads the global scale at $4.412 per liter, followed by Malawi at $3.226. European nations with high tax burdens and stringent emissions targets also occupy the top tier, including Norway ($3.118), Denmark ($2.86), and the Netherlands ($2.775). Other high-cost markets include Israel ($2.637), Finland ($2.621), Switzerland ($2.559), Liechtenstein ($2.549), and Greece ($2.48).
At the opposite extreme, fuel pricing is decoupled from market value through heavy state subsidies, often utilized as a tool for social stability. Libya reports the world's lowest price at $0.023 per liter, with Iran ($0.029) and Venezuela ($0.035) following closely. Other nations with heavily subsidized domestic fuel include Angola ($0.327), Kuwait ($0.339), Algeria ($0.349), Turkmenistan ($0.428), Egypt ($0.459), Qatar ($0.576), and Bolivia ($0.58).
Further downstream in the low-cost bracket are additional Gulf monarchies and Middle Eastern states, including Oman and Saudi Arabia ($0.622), Iraq ($0.649), and Bahrain ($0.655).
While a nearly 20% annual increase in global prices may appear as a short-term market fluctuation, the geographic distribution of these costs suggests a structural split. The world is dividing into zones of high price pressure-primarily in Europe and parts of Asia-where cost becomes a catalyst for the transition to hybrid and electric vehicles, and zones of energy protectionism, largely within OPEC+, where prices are suppressed to shield domestic economies. This disparity dictates not only the pace of decarbonization but also the future physical flow of refined petroleum products.
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