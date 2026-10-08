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Russia and U.S. explore selling Nord Stream equity to American investors

Business

Moscow and Washington are exploring an unconventional economic alignment regarding the Nord Stream pipeline system. According to reports from Reuters, discussions are underway to attract U.S. investors into the project, a move that would shift ownership stakes in the critical infrastructure and potentially redefine energy transit between Russia and Europe.

The Akademik Chersky ship
Photo: Own work by HenSti, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
The Akademik Chersky ship

The dialogue reportedly involves Kirill Dmitriev, head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), and Jared Kushner, a special envoy for the U.S. president. The proposed mechanism centers on selling equity in Nord Stream to American financial entities. This arrangement would allow U.S. capital to profit from energy flows into the European Union once the conflict in Ukraine is resolved.

Executing such a transition requires a significant shift in U.S. policy. The viability of the deal depends on whether Donald Trump chooses to ease or lift the sanctions currently blocking the pipeline's operation. While some U.S. officials describe the prospect as unlikely in the medium term, the ongoing contacts in Moscow and New York suggest a strategic effort to establish a framework for future agreements.

The prospect of a bilateral agreement between Russia and the U.S. has created friction in Berlin. Germany, which has officially pivoted away from Russian energy, views the potential for a deal made without its involvement with suspicion. Bundestag member Michael Kellner characterized the potential arrangement as a "dirty deal," suggesting that external actors could divide the profits while Europe bears the associated costs.

This diplomatic tension is compounded by internal pressure within Germany, where industry leaders and some political factions argue that the abrupt decoupling from Russian energy has eroded the competitiveness of German manufacturing.

Beyond pipeline infrastructure, the discussions extend to the assets of Lukoil. Reuters reports that a consortium could be formed to acquire these assets, potentially including the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) alongside investors from Qatar and the United Arab Emirates. Such a transaction would necessitate targeted sanctions waivers from Washington, treating energy assets as leverage in a pragmatic redistribution of market influence.

If these negotiations materialize, it would signal a return of Russian gas to the European market, albeit managed under the umbrella of U.S. capital interests. For the energy market, this suggests a potential stabilization of prices and a transition from ideological sanctions toward a phase of economic bargaining over key strategic assets.

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Author`s name Petr Ermilin
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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