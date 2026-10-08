KAMAZ shifts to service-based model in $51.5 million Mali truck deal

KAMAZ has entered into a $51.5 million agreement with the Malian firm SMTL-SA to supply heavy trucks and establish a technical support network in Mali. The contract, valued at 30 billion West African CFA francs, was formalized in Bamako as part of a broader intergovernmental cooperation framework between Russia and Mali.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Евгений Малько, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/ Kamaz

The procurement targets the Malian logistics chain, where the trucks will be used to move food and industrial goods across the region's geography. The focus of the agreement extends beyond the initial delivery of vehicles to the creation of a usable operational system within the country.

To ensure the fleet remains active, the deal includes the opening of specialized repair workshops in the capital and the establishment of a spare parts supply chain. To address the shortage of skilled labor, the program includes training for Malian technicians at KAMAZ facilities in Kazan. The two parties are also discussing the potential for local assembly and the transfer of production technology to Mali.

This shift from simple export to a service-based model allows KAMAZ to diversify its export markets toward the Global South while Mali attempts to reduce its dependence on foreign maintenance for its transport network.