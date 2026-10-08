World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Animal
News All >

KAMAZ shifts to service-based model in $51.5 million Mali truck deal

Business

KAMAZ has entered into a $51.5 million agreement with the Malian firm SMTL-SA to supply heavy trucks and establish a technical support network in Mali. The contract, valued at 30 billion West African CFA francs, was formalized in Bamako as part of a broader intergovernmental cooperation framework between Russia and Mali.

Kamaz
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Евгений Малько, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/
Kamaz

The procurement targets the Malian logistics chain, where the trucks will be used to move food and industrial goods across the region's geography. The focus of the agreement extends beyond the initial delivery of vehicles to the creation of a usable operational system within the country.

To ensure the fleet remains active, the deal includes the opening of specialized repair workshops in the capital and the establishment of a spare parts supply chain. To address the shortage of skilled labor, the program includes training for Malian technicians at KAMAZ facilities in Kazan. The two parties are also discussing the potential for local assembly and the transfer of production technology to Mali.

This shift from simple export to a service-based model allows KAMAZ to diversify its export markets toward the Global South while Mali attempts to reduce its dependence on foreign maintenance for its transport network.

See more from Pravda.Ru on Google

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Evgeniya Petrova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
Painless cancer removal breakthrough in US clinics leads to deadly statistics
Health
Painless cancer removal breakthrough in US clinics leads to deadly statistics
Third aircraft carrier as smokescreen: White House lays groundwork for painful concessions to Tehran
Columnists
Third aircraft carrier as smokescreen: White House lays groundwork for painful concessions to Tehran
Russian gold shipments to Hong Kong skyrocket nearly 300% to $19.75 billion
Business
Russian gold shipments to Hong Kong skyrocket nearly 300% to $19.75 billion
Popular
Third aircraft carrier as smokescreen: White House lays groundwork for painful concessions to Tehran

Donald Trump has angrily denied reports that the United States is considering sanctions relief and access to frozen Iranian funds in exchange for nuclear concessions, even as Washington’s broader moves suggest it may be seeking a way to reduce tensions with Tehran.

Third aircraft carrier as smokescreen: White House lays groundwork for painful concessions to Tehran
Social security checks cover only a third of living costs, pushing seniors to stay employed
Social security checks cover only a third of living costs, pushing seniors to stay employed
Small price to pay: Trump’s Nebraska rally turns Iran war costs into political battle
Russian gold shipments to Hong Kong skyrocket nearly 300% to $19.75 billion
Blue-collar jobs: The overlooked path to wealth, now in high demand Alexander Shtorm Russian driving exams: What new camera rules will not tell you Andrey Mihayloff Small price to pay: Trump’s Nebraska rally turns Iran war costs into political battle Lyuba Lulko
UK considers 45% tariff on Chinese EVs to match EU policy
Storm Isaias threatens half of US refining capacity as Brent crude rises
NASA study links long-duration spaceflights to increased hip fracture risk in astronauts
NASA study links long-duration spaceflights to increased hip fracture risk in astronauts
Last materials
Canada's 2025 emissions rise to 691 million tonnes as natural gas offsets oil sector gains
India becomes world's second-largest supplier of maritime personnel
Breastfeeding with Medications: Abandoning Myths About Child Development
Seasonal Color Analysis: Identifying Your Natural Undertone
How high oxygen levels enabled giant prehistoric insects
North East Warm Homes launch 2% fixed-rate loans for energy upgrades
Canberra's 'Go Electric' trial sparks inclusive electrification hopes
KAMAZ shifts to service-based model in $51.5 million Mali truck deal
Budget paradise: Sri Lanka offers a taste of Maldives without the price tag
DIY low-furniture vacuum alternative: Rolling pin and sock
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.