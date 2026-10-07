Russian gold shipments to Hong Kong skyrocket nearly 300% to $19.75 billion

Russia has seen a dramatic surge in its gold exports to Hong Kong, with shipments increasing nearly threefold in the first eight months of 2026 compared to the previous year. Data from Hong Kong's statistics office, analyzed by RIA Novosti, reveals that 138.9 metric tons of Russian gold arrived in the Special Administrative Region between January and August 2026. This represents a 2.9-fold increase in volume, while the value of these shipments soared even more significantly, growing fourfold to $19.75 billion.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Umicore AG & Co. KG, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ Gold bullion

The figures for August alone are notable, with 26.2 metric tons of Russian gold valued at $3.53 billion entering Hong Kong.

A Shifting Global Gold Landscape

This recent export surge stands out even more starkly when viewed in a historical context. For the entirety of 2025, Hong Kong imported 92.1 metric tons of Russian gold. A decade prior, in 2021, the figure was a mere 3.3 metric tons. Currently, Russia accounts for approximately 15% of Hong Kong's total imports of non-monetary gold. Analysts suggest that a substantial portion of this gold is subsequently transshipped to mainland China.

The shift in export destinations reflects a broader restructuring of Russia's gold trade geography following the imposition of Western sanctions. Prior to 2022, London served as a primary hub for Russian gold. Subsequently, the United Arab Emirates and other Asian markets gained prominence. However, the significance of Dubai appears to be diminishing. The Russian Union of Gold Producers has reported a reduction in shipments to the UAE, alongside decreased purchases by Turkey. Overall, Russia continues to export roughly 78% of its domestically produced gold.

Hong Kong as a Gateway to Asia

Therefore, the current record-breaking figures for Hong Kong are indicative of a sustained trend rather than a one-off anomaly. Having lost access to a significant portion of its traditional Western markets, Russian gold is decisively orienting itself eastward. Hong Kong is emerging as a crucial gateway for Russian precious metals destined for the vast Chinese market.