Storm Isaias threatens half of US refining capacity as Brent crude rises

Tropical Depression No. 9, now named Isaias, is tracking toward the Gulf of Mexico. According to the National Hurricane Center (NHC), the system is expected to strengthen into a tropical storm by Wednesday, October 7, with the potential to escalate into a hurricane by Thursday or Friday.

Photo: https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Hurricane_Katrina_GOES_August_29.jpg by APOD A storm drive threatens a disaster

The projected path of the storm intersects a region responsible for approximately 15% of U.S. crude oil production and 5% of its natural gas output. The threat extends to downstream infrastructure, specifically six major refineries. The Gulf Coast refining complex has a combined capacity of 14.1 million barrels per day, representing roughly half of total U.S. refining capacity.

Operators including Chevron, Shell, and BP have begun evacuating non-essential personnel from offshore platforms and coastal facilities. Chevron reports that oil extraction at its assets currently remains operational.

The prospect of refinery shutdowns coincides with existing global fuel tightness and geopolitical volatility in the Middle East following Houthi attacks in Saudi Arabia. These physical and political risks contributed to a 0.93% increase in Brent crude prices, which rose to $101.52 per barrel.