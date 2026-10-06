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Kazakhstan becomes top destination for Russian caviar exports despite local production capacity

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Kazakhstan has emerged as the primary destination for Russian sturgeon caviar exports in 2025, accounting for 27% of Russia's total exports of the product, valued at $3.8 million. A similar pattern exists for red caviar, where Kazakhstan represents a quarter of the total Russian export volume.

Black caviar
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Andshel, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
Black caviar

Despite direct access to the Caspian Sea and the natural biological conditions required for sturgeon spawning, Kazakhstan's delicacy market is defined by a structural imbalance between local production and consumption. According to CITES data, the country exports approximately 12 tons of live sturgeon and 650 kilograms of caviar annually, while importing finished products in far greater quantities. Currently, 35 active sturgeon farms-concentrated primarily in the Atyrau and Mangystau regions-meet only about 30% of domestic demand, with the largest facilities producing between one and three tons of black caviar per year.

Operational Status of Production Assets

The financial and operational health of key local producers varies significantly. In the Atyrau region, Caspian Royal Fish was developed with a target capacity of one ton of caviar annually, backed by 1.16 billion tenge in investment, including 375 million tenge from KazAgroFinance. However, the company is currently facing million-dollar debts, tax arrears, and frozen accounts.

In the Karaganda region, Karaganda-Osetr shifted its focus toward processing after a change in ownership to the Bilak family in 2022. This strategic pivot increased the company's annual tax contributions from 3 million to 38 million tenge, and the firm now serves as a primary exporter of caviar and live female sturgeon.

Meanwhile, OstFish in East Kazakhstan operates primarily through government contracts. Since 2016, the company has secured 17 contracts for the restocking of rivers with Siberian sturgeon fry, totaling 773 million tenge. Following a period of decline, production levels began to recover between 2021 and 2025.

Investment and State Support

New capacity is planned for the Mangystau region, where the foundation for the Red Pearl complex was laid in May 2026 in the village of Kyzyl-Ozen. A joint venture with Switzerland's Swiss Choice Holding SA, the project involves 5.7 billion tenge in investment and targets an output of 20 to 100 tons of caviar annually. At present, however, the project remains in the permitting phase and is staffed by a single employee.

The Kazakh government is attempting to bridge the production gap through increased subsidies. In 2026, aquaculture subsidies rose to 5.3 billion tenge, a 11.5-fold increase compared to 2021. The state currently compensates up to 50% of the costs associated with maintaining broodstock. Additionally, since 2024, budget loans totaling 8.7 billion tenge have been issued at a 2.5% interest rate, with other investment and working capital loans available at 5-6%.

These efforts are part of a broader industrial roadmap, with 41 projects totaling 60 billion tenge in planned investments for the fisheries sector through 2028.

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Author`s name Oksana Cmylikova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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