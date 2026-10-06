Chevron shifts CFO to lead Oil, Products & Gas division in 2027 reshuffle

American energy major Chevron has announced a series of significant leadership changes across its top management, scheduled to take effect on January 1, 2027.

Photo: Pravda.ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use Presentation of the management letter at a business meeting

Operational Shift in Oil and Gas

The most prominent change occurs within the core production segment. Eimear Bonner, currently the company's Chief Financial Officer, will transition to President of the Oil, Products & Gas division. In this role, Bonner will be responsible for the entire production chain, asset management, capital allocation, and overall business efficiency.

Replacing Bonner as CFO will be Jeff Gustavson, who currently leads the New Energies segment. Gustavson's new remit will cover global business planning, treasury, taxes, investor relations, accounting, and auditing.

New Energies and AI Strategy

The leadership of the New Energies division will also shift. Brent Gros, the current President of Offshore, is slated to take over New Energies in 2027. Gros will oversee Chevron's low-carbon portfolio, specifically hydrogen, power generation, carbon capture and storage (CCS), carbon offsets, and biofuels.

Notably, Gros will also be tasked with steering Chevron's Artificial Intelligence strategy. The company intends to integrate AI into its operations to reduce costs and increase operational efficiency.

Strategic Development

Mark Nelson, currently serving as Vice Chairman and Executive Vice President of Oil, Products & Gas, will retain his position as Vice Chairman. However, his focus will shift exclusively toward business development and strategy, tasked with identifying new opportunities to expand Chevron's asset portfolio and ensure long-term growth.

Chevron CEO Mike Wirth stated that the selected executives combine operational experience with strategic vision, noting that their decision-making capabilities will help the company maintain its position amidst a shifting energy market.

All announced personnel changes will become official on January 1, 2027.