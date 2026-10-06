U.S. Refinery Utilization Hits 95% as North American Capacity Offsets Global Supply Deficits

U.S. refinery utilization reached 95% in the third quarter of 2024, according to the Energy Information Administration (EIA). This represents the highest operational intensity in several years, trailing only the third quarter of 2019, which saw rates approximately 4% higher.

Photo: Pravda.ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use Industrial pressure gauge at the oil refinery

The increase in throughput was concentrated in specific product categories. Average monthly processing volumes for gasoline more than doubled compared to the previous year, while volumes for distillates and jet fuel increased nearly threefold. These operational shifts aligned with strong economic incentives, as U. S. diesel crack spreads exceeded $100 per barrel by mid-August.

This domestic surge contrasts with a broader contraction in global refining capacity. Data from the International Energy Agency (IEA) indicates that global refinery throughput fell to 81.4 million barrels per day in August, a decrease of 4.2 million barrels per day over the same period last year.

The imbalance is further compounded by a collapse in product exports from the Persian Gulf, where shipments have dropped 60% since the onset of the Middle East conflict. The high utilization rates of U. S. refineries suggest a structural realignment in the energy system, as North American capacity moves to offset the deficit of light refined products caused by geopolitical instability in primary production hubs.