Global Oil Reserve Recovery May Take Two Years Amid Structural Deficits

The current volatility in crude oil and refined product markets has shifted from short-term price swings to a structural deficit in reserve capacity. Speaking at the Energy Intelligence conference in London, Saudi Aramco CEO Amin Nasser noted that replenishing global strategic reserves depleted during recent crises could take up to two years.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by John Vachon, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Oil refinery

Nasser identifies a dual systemic failure: the physical loss of resources combined with the exhaustion of emergency response mechanisms. Since the onset of current conflicts, the global system has effectively lost approximately 3 billion barrels of oil, while an additional 1 billion barrels were drawn from existing stockpiles to mitigate supply shocks.

The stability of the system is further constrained by logistical bottlenecks. Nasser emphasizes that market pressure will persist until the Strait of Hormuz is fully secured and confidence in primary supply routes is restored. Even if logistics normalize, a gap remains between nominal and liquid reserves; while 6 billion barrels are formally recorded in storage, a significant portion remains inaccessible for immediate operational use, leaving commercial stocks to carry the bulk of the current deficit.

Strategic Reserve Mobilization

To counter disruptions caused by Middle Eastern instability, International Energy Agency (IEA) member countries initiated a release of 400 million barrels this spring. This volume consisted of 271.7 million barrels from government stocks, 116.6 million barrels from mandatory industry reserves, and 23.6 million barrels from other sources. The composition of this release was 72% crude oil and 28% refined products. In a coordinated effort with the IEA, G7 nations committed to releasing an additional 100 million barrels over a four-month window.

This marks the seventh collective deployment of strategic reserves since the IEA's founding in 1974, following similar interventions in 1991, 2005, 2011, twice in 2022, and once in 2026. The increasing frequency of these emergency interventions suggests that traditional strategic stockpiling is no longer functioning as a long-term stabilizer. The shift toward a two-year recovery cycle indicates a profound depletion of the global economy's energy buffer, leaving the system highly susceptible to new shocks.