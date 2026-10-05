Huawei and Qualcomm sign multi-year patent licensing deal for 5G and AI

Huawei Technologies has entered into a comprehensive, multi-year patent licensing agreement with Qualcomm, signaling a strategic truce between two of the world's most influential players in telecommunications infrastructure and semiconductor design.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Матти Блюме, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ Huawei

The broad agreement covers critical intellectual property across several high-growth sectors, specifically artificial intelligence (AI), 5G connectivity, computing, and networking technologies. For the industry, this deal resolves long-standing legal frictions over standard-essential patents (SEPs), which often lead to costly litigation and operational bottlenecks for hardware manufacturers.

From an economic standpoint, this partnership ensures a predictable flow of royalty payments and legal certainty for both firms. By securing these licenses, both companies mitigate the risk of injunctions and court-ordered sales bans, allowing them to focus on scaling their respective AI and 5G portfolios without the overhang of intellectual property disputes.

For the broader tech ecosystem, including Indian telecommunications providers and device manufacturers who rely on these technologies, such a deal between two primary patent holders tends to stabilise the licensing landscape and potentially streamline the implementation of next-generation network standards.