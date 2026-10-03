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Pipeline Gas Surge: European Demand Drives 1% Global Import Growth

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Global pipeline gas imports grew by 1% between January and August 2026, reaching 409 billion cubic meters, according to the latest September report from the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF). This marginal increase suggests the global system has reached a state of relative equilibrium, where localized demand spikes are offset by structural shifts in logistics.

The Eurasian region remains the primary node of the energy system, accounting for 32% of total global pipeline exports. Simultaneously, African suppliers are strengthening their position, with regional exports increasing by 3% year-on-year, reflecting a long-term trend toward the diversification of supply sources for global consumers.

The European Union imported 99 billion cubic meters of pipeline gas during the first eight months of 2026, a 2% increase over the previous year. This growth is a result of infrastructure reconfiguration rather than random fluctuation. The primary drivers were a 10% increase in supplies from Norway, a 12% increase from Algeria, and a moderate 3% rise in volumes via the TurkStream pipeline from Russia. In August 2026, EU imports totaled 12.5 billion cubic meters-up 1% year-on-year-with average daily deliveries at 405 million cubic meters.

In contrast, China is showing a trend toward reduced reliance on pipeline gas. July 2026 imports fell by 2% to 6.9 billion cubic meters, with average daily volumes dropping 6% to 224 million cubic meters. Pipeline gas accounted for 48% of China's total gas imports in July. Total imports for the first seven months of the year declined by 1% to 46.5 billion cubic meters, suggesting a structural shift toward LNG or a change in the country's internal energy balance.

The GECF data indicates that the global gas supply system is moving from a phase of acute turbulence toward a phase of slow adaptation, where growth in the European Union is balanced by stagnation or decline in China.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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