DOE Issues Final 40 Million Barrel SPR Sale to End Active Market Intervention

The U. S. Department of Energy (DOE) has issued a request for proposals for the sale of 40 million barrels of crude oil, marking the final tranche of a broader divestment from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR). This concluding sale follows a period of high-volume releases, totaling 172 million barrels over the last six months.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Dmitry Belov is licensed under All rights reserved Oil field at sunset

The series of releases was designed to inject physical volumes into the market to mitigate price volatility. With this final tranche, the DOE shifts from active market intervention via reserve depletion toward the long-term management of state inventories amidst shifting geopolitical conditions and global trade flows.