World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Animal
News All >

Electricity Deficit Caps Venezuela's Oil Production Recovery

Business

Venezuela's oil industry has encountered a systemic bottleneck that outweighs the impact of Western sanctions or the lack of investment capital. During a recent energy conference in Caracas, industry executives stated that restoring production levels is impossible without first addressing the country's chronic electricity deficit.

Caracas, Venezuela
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Alexcocopro, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
Caracas, Venezuela

The national power system currently faces a generation shortage exceeding 1,500 MW. Due to severe grid degradation and frequent equipment failure, any increase in load triggers rolling blackouts that paralyze field operations. This infrastructure instability has created a deterrent for investors, who are unwilling to expand projects until the government can guarantee a stable power supply.

To mitigate these constraints, several companies have proposed converting associated petroleum gas-which is currently flared at production sites-into electricity. However, these initiatives have not yet received regulatory approval from government officials. While a law enacted in January requires investors to build independent power facilities for new sites, industry operators argue that localized generation cannot compensate for the collapse of the national transmission network.

System Capacity and Recovery Targets

The current state of the Venezuelan power balance reveals a significant gap between demand and available firm capacity. With peak demand reaching 16,000 MW and a current deficit of 1,500 MW, the system remains fragile. Minister of Electric Power Rolando Alcala claims the government is working with Siemens Energy, GE Vernova, and other technology providers to restore approximately 4,800 MW of capacity through the rehabilitation of hydroelectric and thermal plants by the end of the year.

Market analysts remain skeptical of these targets, citing a history of failed modernization programs in Caracas. For oil producers, the economic logic is straightforward: without reliability in the grid, the risk of sudden production halts due to blackouts outweighs the potential returns of drilling new wells. The physical constraint of the power system has effectively capped the ceiling for oil recovery.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Galina Tychinskaja
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
Now reading
Falkland Islands: Chile's trade reopening sparks Argentine ire
Americas
Falkland Islands: Chile's trade reopening sparks Argentine ire
Chewing gum replaces missing coins as Turkmenistan faces chronic money shortage
Turkmenistan
Chewing gum replaces missing coins as Turkmenistan faces chronic money shortage
Geocentric beliefs: One in five Russians still thinks the Sun orbits Earth
Real life stories
Geocentric beliefs: One in five Russians still thinks the Sun orbits Earth
Popular
Who Really Landed the Flydubai Jet? Conflicting Reports Emerge After Cockpit Attack

New details have emerged about the Indian captain injured during the Flydubai cockpit attack, while conflicting reports continue to raise questions over which off-duty pilots ultimately took control of the aircraft and landed it safely in Saudi Arabia.

Who Really Landed the Flydubai Jet? Conflicting Reports Emerge After Cockpit Attack
Mellstroy claims Interpol arrest amid Kazakhstan's $8 million illegal gambling probe
Mellstroy claims Interpol arrest amid Kazakhstan's $8 million illegal gambling probe
Pilot As Threat: The Flydubai Attack and Other Shocking Aviation Incidents
East German wallets: A wealth divide persists after 36 years
Russia and Brazil are strategic partners, but their economic ties tell a different story Alexander Shtorm Trump's War on Bugs: D.C. Targeted for Massive Mosquito and Tick Reduction Alexander Artamonov Geocentric beliefs: One in five Russians still thinks the Sun orbits Earth Margarita Kicherova
Spain's Frontier Crisis: King Demands EU Takes Charge of Border Breach
Falkland Islands: Chile's trade reopening sparks Argentine ire
Russia and Brazil are strategic partners, but their economic ties tell a different story
Russia and Brazil are strategic partners, but their economic ties tell a different story
Last materials
Seres Aiva ME7: An 800V Hybrid Crossover with Biomorphic Design and AI Integration
Electricity Deficit Caps Venezuela's Oil Production Recovery
How to Remove Black Scorch Marks from an Iron Soleplate
Physical Benchmarks: How Your Strength Predicts Long-Term Mobility
Uzbekistan to Double Teacher Salaries for English-Language STEM Classes
Chewing gum replaces missing coins as Turkmenistan faces chronic money shortage
Tajikistan ratifies air services agreement with UAE to increase flight frequency
Potassium and salicylic acid trigger Peace Lilly flowering in stable environments
Plum Preservation Sequence: Spices Before Sugar
November Beach Vacations: Maldives, Zanzibar, and Seychelles
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.