White House weighs diesel export limit to combat rising domestic prices

The White House is weighing a 90-day limit on diesel exports to curb rising domestic prices. Administration officials state that no formal ban has been enacted and no documents have been signed.

Photo: Pravda.ru by Viktor Dementyev, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ US fuel resources

According to the Energy Information Administration (EIA), average diesel prices reached $6.382 per gallon for the week ending September 28, 2026, an increase of $2.61 over the previous year. Regional pricing varies significantly: the West Coast is the most expensive at $7.357 per gallon, followed by the East Coast at $6.14 and the Gulf Coast at $5.96.

If implemented, this would mark the first U. S. energy export restriction since the 2015 lifting of the crude oil export ban. Internal debates persist within the administration. Some officials argue for visible action ahead of midterm elections, while others contend that a direct ban would have a negligible impact on retail prices.

An alternative proposal involves voluntary export cuts by American refiners. Industry representatives warn that mandatory restrictions could disrupt supply chains, potentially driving fuel costs higher in the long run.

Market volatility remains driven by external factors beyond domestic policy, including geopolitical tension surrounding Iran and Ukrainian strikes on Russian refineries. Washington continues to evaluate legal tools and industry feedback while prices remain elevated.