Russian Wheat Exports to Uzbekistan Surge 16-Fold in Eight Months

Russia shipped over 71,000 tons of wheat to Uzbekistan during the first eight months of 2026, generating $12.6 million in revenue. This marks a 16-fold increase in volume and a 13-fold increase in value compared to the same period last year.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Dmitry Belov is licensed under All rights reserved Wheat field

The surge was driven almost entirely by August, when shipments hit 65,000 tons. This volume surpasses the previous trade peak set in September 2022, when monthly exports reached 11,000 tons.

The shift reflects a redistribution of regional grain flows, moving Uzbekistan from a marginal buyer to a more significant destination for Russian wheat.

While physical volumes grew by a factor of 15.9, revenue grew by 13.4. This gap between tonnage and value suggests either a decline in unit prices or adjusted contract terms for these larger wholesale batches.