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US diesel export ban could trigger European supply shock

Business

Washington is weighing a ban on diesel exports to suppress record-high domestic fuel prices, a move that could trigger a supply shock in Europe. Igor Yushkov, an analyst at the Financial University under the Government of the Russian Federation, notes that such protectionist measures would collide with an existing global deficit of refined petroleum products.

The engineer maintains the diesel generator
Photo: Pravda.ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use
The engineer maintains the diesel generator

The current shortage stems from a convergence of supply disruptions. Shipments from the Middle East have declined, while planned maintenance at Russian refineries has temporarily reduced the volume of one of the world's largest exporters. This scarcity is compounded by EU sanctions that prohibit the import of fuel produced from Russian crude in third countries, effectively cutting off European buyers from key suppliers in India and Turkey.

The disparity between raw materials and finished products has reached a critical point. When converted to oil equivalents, the cost of diesel currently sits at approximately $200 per barrel. This wide gap between crude oil prices and diesel suggests a severe imbalance in refining capacity relative to demand.

For the U. S. administration, restricting exports is a mechanism to lower prices at domestic gas stations. For the European Union, however, the loss of American diesel would leave few alternatives. Brussels is already discussing mandatory energy reductions ahead of winter, reflecting fears that the U. S. may prioritize its own consumers over international trade obligations.

Global refinery output cannot easily scale to fill a potential U. S. void. Many facilities operate under technological constraints or lack sufficient feedstock. This structural rigidity increases the economic risk of a policy shift toward domestic price containment, a priority central to the energy strategy associated with Donald Trump.

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Author`s name Petr Ermilin
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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