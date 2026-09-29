Russia and India pivot from trade agreements to joint industrial production

Russia and India are moving their industrial cooperation into the Bharat Mandapam pavilion in New Delhi. The "INNOPROM India" exhibition, coordinated by the industrial ministries of both nations, coincides with the 18th BRICS summit to facilitate direct procurement and joint venture negotiations.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Prime Minister's Office is licensed under GODL-India The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi at the India-Russia CEOs Forum, in Moscow, Russia on December 24, 2015

Over 120 companies are occupying 10,000 square meters of floor space. The focus is on shifting from trade agreements to physical production assets. Russian firms are presenting finished hardware and technology stacks to secure local manufacturing partnerships, while Indian entities like Steel Authority of India Limited, National Mineral Development Corporation, and SRB International evaluate the supply chain capabilities.

The aviation and transport sector is centered on airframes and propulsion: the MC-21-310, SJ-100, and Il-114-300 aircraft, alongside the PD-8 engine. A joint high-speed rail prototype is also on display, representing the shift toward integrated transport infrastructure.

Energy and heavy industry exhibits are led by Rosatom, RUSAL, and PhosAgro, with a physical scale model of the VVER-1200 nuclear reactor serving as the benchmark for power generation capacity. In the machinery segment, Rostec and Transmashholding are demonstrating industrial robots and automated storage systems to address factory automation bottlenecks.

Digital infrastructure is represented by an optical computer, AI agent platforms, and Sber's software solutions, including a digital twin of Moscow. These tools are positioned as the architecture for independent computing and industrial process optimization.

Russian Minister of Industry and Trade Anton Alikhanov and Indian Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal will lead a plenary session to define the mechanisms for capital flow and market access. The technical agenda focuses on four bottlenecks: regional aviation logistics, sovereign computing hardware, strategic mineral extraction, and the integration of additive manufacturing into existing production lines.